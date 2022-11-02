A man walks in front of the screen showing newest stock exchange and economic data in Shanghai, China, 7 October 2021. (Photo: EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI)

Mainland benchmarks swung in and out of positive territory while Hong Kong indexes were lower following a surge on Tuesday. Beijing’s Covid policy has been the biggest concern for investors in the nation’s assets, with curbs and lockdowns having pushed stock measures to among the world’s worst this year.

Japan’s Topix gauge edged higher while the Nikkei 225 fell. South Korean and Australian shares inched higher. European and US stock futures advanced.

The S&P 500 closed lower after trading as much as 1% higher during Tuesday’s session in a reverse triggered by the surprise rebound in job openings. Separate US manufacturing figures showed new orders contracted in October for the fourth time in five months, painting a less-rosy picture of the economy.

The data came ahead of the Fed meeting later on Wednesday when the central bank is set to raise interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth time in a row, bringing the upper limit of its target range to 4%. The US 10-year yield traded around 4% in Asia while the more policy-sensitive two-year yield stayed near to 4.5%.

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said the Fed should “stay on the current course”, warning that growing expectations the central bank would pivot were “badly misguided” and extend a pandemic track record among economists for “being dismally wrong on inflation”.

Shares in Japan-listed Sony jumped as much as 12% on better-than-expected PlayStation production figures. Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, the US-listed computer chip company, rose in after-hours trading following third-quarter earnings that topped estimates as the company made further inroads into the lucrative server chip market.

Elsewhere in markets, a gauge of the dollar fell and gold was steady. Oil rallied on reports of dwindling US stockpiles. The yen strengthened in a sign traders anticipate a muted impact of Fed tightening on the currency. BM/DM