“We should be concerned that the Saudis, who have a clear interest in repressing political speech and impacting US politics, are now the second-largest owner of a major social media platform,” Murphy said in a tweet on Monday on the social media platform. “There is a clear national security issue at stake and Cfius should do a review.”

Among the investors backing Musk’s takeover is Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal through the Kingdom Holding Company and his private office, which agreed to roll over nearly 35 million Twitter shares, worth about $1.9-billion (R35-billion) at $54.20 per share.

Murphy, of Connecticut, is a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Members of Congress can ask the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (Cfuis) to look into a transaction, but it doesn’t necessarily trigger a review, according to Shannon Reaves, a partner at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP who works on issues related to the committee.

“It’s not the first time that a member of Congress has pressed for a Cfius review of a transaction,” Reaves said in an interview. “Cfius will need to assess whether it has jurisdiction. Cfius will also need to do a preliminary look to understand whether the transaction has the potential to present national security risk.”

Still, the request is another political pressure point on the deal, which has drawn a wary reaction from Democrats and cheers from many Republicans.

Senator Mark Warner, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, has also raised concerns in a recent interview about the potential for Musk to be pressured by China, where his electric car maker Tesla has a massive factory, to moderate content it doesn’t like.

Murphy’s request to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for a review comes as the Biden administration is considering whether the US should subject Musk’s Twitter purchase and other ventures, including a deal for Space Exploration Technologies’s Starlink satellite network, to scrutiny on national security grounds. Several experts on Cfuis and its workings last week cast some doubt on whether there is a strong enough argument for the committee to review Musk’s recent business deals.

Cfius has broad authority to review transactions. A 2018 law gave it the ability to scrutinise investors who have minority stakes of any size in a company that also would give them access to non-public information in three categories: sensitive data, critical infrastructure and critical technology.

The panel, which is chaired by the Treasury secretary and includes representatives of other cabinet departments and agencies, operates behind closed doors and rarely confirms when it is conducting reviews.

The panel holds the power to review deals still under way and those that have already been consummated. For example, in 2012 it barred a Chinese-owned company from buying Oregon wind farm company, Ralls Corp, and ordered it to unwind the deal.

The Treasury Department declined to comment.

When a Twitter poster said that Saudis had invested in Twitter before Musk bought it, he responded to the poster, and Murphy, on Monday night with two emojis, one “rolling on the floor laughing”, the other a target with an arrow in the bullseye. BM/DM