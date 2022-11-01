That would be a relief for investors who have been waiting for the incumbent, who had cast doubt on the integrity of the election during campaigning, to concede defeat.

Bolsonaro supporters block a road to protest against the results of the presidential run-off on Oct. 31.

Brazil’s real erased earlier losses to strengthen 1.2% to about 5.12 per dollar at 12:39 p.m. local time. The Ibovespa stock index climbed 0.6%.

To be sure, Bolsonaro, who is meeting with members of the armed forces and allies in Brasilia, has yet to publicly comment on the result of the election, 40 hours after losing the closest presidential election in Brazil’s modern history.

Pressure has grown on Bolsonaro to acknowledge the election’s results after close allies and global leaders including US President Joe Biden congratulated Lula on his win.

Concern had grown about turmoil surrounding the election after truckers blocked more than 200 roads around the country last night to protest the results. Police were working to clear the demonstrations at mid-day on Tuesday.

Supporters of the right-wing nationalist snarled traffic overnight, including around the capital and Brazil’s biggest city, Sao Paulo, where 25 flights at the international airport were canceled.

The demonstrations prompted Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes to order the federal highway police to clear the blockades, warning of fines reaching 100,000 reais ($19,306) per hour per vehicle.

“Bolsonaro is too isolated to successfully challenge the results,” said Mario Braga, an analyst with Control Risks in Sao Paulo. While demonstrations by truck drivers and supporters allow him to create a narrative that he has broad backing, “the conditions for him to stay in power simply aren’t there.”