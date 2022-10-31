Congratulations Caryn Dolley on the publication of Clash of the Cartels!

Russia says Black Sea grain shipments 'risky' without i...

Newsdeck

Ukraine war

Russia says Black Sea grain shipments ‘risky’ without its security guarantee

Cargo ships carrying Ukraine grain are anchored as they wait in line for the inspection on the Marmara sea, Istanbul, Turkey, 22 October 2022. A safe passage deal was signed between Ukraine and Russia to export Ukrainian grain on 22 July 2022 in Istanbul. The Joint Coordination Center (JCC) has risen the number of inspection teams due to increase of number of waiting ships in Istanbul. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN
By Reuters
31 Oct 2022
0

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday that it would be risky for Ukraine to continue exporting grain via the Black Sea now that Moscow had suspended its participation in a U.N.-brokered deal to facilitate shipments.

“In conditions when Russia is talking about the impossibility of guaranteeing the safety of shipping in these areas, such a deal is hardly feasible, and it takes on a different character – much more risky, dangerous and unguaranteed,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov blamed the actions of the Ukrainian side for disrupting the deal. Russia said on Saturday it was suspending its participation after an attack on its Black Sea fleet.

Kyiv has accused Moscow of “blackmailing the world with hunger”.

Peskov said Russian contacts with Turkey and the United Nations, which brokered the grain export deal in July, were continuing. He declined to comment when asked what needed to happen, from Russia’s point of view, for the deal to be resumed.

Twelve ships carrying grain left Ukrainian ports on Monday despite Russia’s withdrawal from the deal.

The move has sparked an outcry from Ukraine, NATO, the European Union and the United States. U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday called Russia’s move “purely outrageous” and said it would increase starvation. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Moscow of weaponising food.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Trevelyan/Guy Faulconbridge)

