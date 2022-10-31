X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million readers come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s first challenge will be to...

Defend Truth

ROYAL CONFIRMATION

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s first challenge will be to unite his fractured royal family and end gender-based violence

King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini commits himself to lead his Zulu nation. President Cyril Ramaphosa is seated on the left, flanked by Swazi King Mswati III. (Photo: Phumlani Thabethe)
By Chris Makhaye and Nce Mkhize
31 Oct 2022
0

The new Zulu monarch’s aunt, Lindiwe Dlamini — a descendant of Prince Mavuso of Swaziland — says the king will have his work cut out for him as gender-based violence is prevalent in the Zulu nation.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s aunt Lindiwe Dlamini was among the delegation from neighbouring eSwatini that attended Saturday’s crowning of the Zulu monarch.

Thousands of people flocked to Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday to witness King Misuzulu kaZwelithini being handed the certificate of recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa, thus legitimising him as the only Isilo (king) of the Zulu nation.

The Zulu nation suffered a double tragedy when the late King Goodwill Zwelithini and his regent wife, Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu, died a month apart in March and April 2021.

This set in motion heated succession battles within the Zulu royal family, with each faction naming its own king.

king misuzulu kazwelithini
King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini at the Moses Mabhida Stadium during his certification as King of the Zulu nation on 29 October 2022. (Photo: Phumlani Thabethe)
king misuzulu kazwelithini
From left: President Cyril Ramaphosa, King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini and Judge Isaac Madondo. (Photo: Phumlani Thabethe)
king misuzulu ramaphosa
King Misuzulu hands over the leopard skin with a spear to president Cyril Ramaphosa at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 29 October 2022. (Photo: Phumlani Thabethe)
king misuzulu
From left: President Cyril Ramaphosa, King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, Queen Ntokozo ka Mayisela Zulu and Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. (Photo: Phumlani Thabethe)
king misuzulu buthelezi
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi (centre) is given a lion skin at the king’s coronation. (Photo: Phumlani Thabethe)
king misuzulu
From left King Mswati III, Nkosazana Dlamini- Zuma, President Cyril Ramaphosa, and KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube. (Photo: Phumlani Thabethe)

However, Misizulu kaZwelithini was chosen as a successor to the Zulu throne by virtue of a will written by his late mother, Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu, in which she nominated him to succeed the late king. Others in the royal family disputed the will, saying it was forged. Some even took the matter to court, where they lost.

king misuzulu certificate
Inkunzi YoMama from kwaNgcolosi at the handing over of the certificate of recognition to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. (Photo: Phumlani Thabethe)

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s elevation was made possible by the unwavering support he received from Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party and prime minister of the Zulu nation, who used his considerable power to dismiss other contenders and stood behind King Misuzulu.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

misuzulu nolwazi africa
Nolwazi Africa and her husband Sandile, from Johannesburg, attend the certification. (Photo: Phumlani Thabethe)

Among the thousands of people who gathered for the event were local and foreign dignitaries including eSwatini King Mswati III, former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma, President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza, Pravin Gordhan, Patrice Motsepe, Julius Malema, Ace Magashule and other political leaders from various organisations.

misuzulu mbeki
Former president Thabo Mbeki attends the certification of the Zulu King Misuzulu. (Photo: Phumlani Thabethe)
misuzulu Khama
Former president of Botswana Ian Khama at the certification. (Photo: Phumlani Thabethe)
misuzulu zuma
Former president Jacob Zuma at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. (Photo: Phumlani Thabethe)
misuzulu mkhize
Former health minister Zweli Mkhize attends the ceremony. (Photo: Phumlani Thabethe)
misuzulu magashule
Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini with suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule. (Photo: Phumlani Thabethe)

King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu was a long-serving king, reigning from 17 September 1968 until his death on 12 March 2021. His coronation was held in 1971 during apartheid. Most people from rural areas had no or limited resources and were unable to witness his crowning.

Emelinah Ndwandwe, an 83-year-old woman from Dube Village near eMpangeni, said she could not resist witnessing the coronation of the new king:

misuzulu hlabisa
IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa with Zabelo Hlabisa. (Photo: Phumlani Thabethe)

“I told myself that arthritis and my knees must forgive me… I cannot miss this coronation — as you can see for yourself, I am near the end of my life.

“We acknowledge Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s efforts of making sure that the rightful king is crowned… he stood by the truth till the last day.”

Royal address

King Misuzulu promised the Zulu nation he would pick up where his father had left off, and work closely with traditional leaders to reach the people from rural KwaZulu-Natal to ensure they were served with dignity.

“The throne is a covenant between departed and living and those who are still to be born. On the shoulders of the crown lies hopes, prayers of the living and, more importantly, those who are yet to be born in our nation.

“I understand that history has chosen me at this time when the Zulu and other nations are facing several challenges — among the challenges are poverty, unemployment, trust, diversity and leadership structures. Climate change and disasters, economic meltdown, food security, famine and diseases that not only destroy our people, but also our economies,” he said.

“It is my daily prayer to be a catalyst of the Zulus, South Africa and the whole of Africa. I believe that it is possible if we work together in our lifetime.”

misuzulu swaziland
Gugu Nxumalo with Nomkhosi Maseko from Swaziland. (Photo: Phumlani Thabethe)

The stadium was packed with young maidens, groups of women and Zulu warriors showcasing their traditional attire and demonstrating their stick-fighting skills. Various hymns and songs were sung to praise the new king.

Nomcebo Mthethwa, a 26-year-old maiden from eSikhaleni in KwaNongoma, said the significance of the event was beyond words. She said could not express how she felt about being part of the celebrations.

“Zulu culture and Umkhosi woMhlanga (the Reed Dance) has given us inspiration and the courage to preserve ourself and not engage in sexual activities. My wish is for the new king to continue with Umkhosi woMhlanga and other cultural activities which will keep our legacy as the Zulu nation intact.”

misuzulu photos
Bonginkosi Dlamini from kwaSwayimane bought photos of his king for R200 each. (Photo: Phumlani Thabethe)

President Ramaphosa handed the certificate of recognition to the king, which legitimised him as the new Zulu monarch. Ramaphosa said he wished the king well in his reign and hoped he would help the government to address the challenges facing the country.

“Today is a day of joy and unity… all the kings and chiefs are here with us today to witness this event,” he said.

The new king closed the ceremony by presenting gifts of lion and leopard skins, cows and more to Prince Buthelezi, Ramaphosa and King Mswati III. DM

Who is Misuzulu kaZwelithini?

  • Born on 23 September 1974 in Kwahlabisa to King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu and Queen Mantombi Dlamini-Zulu, the daughter of the late Eswatini King Sobhuza II.
  • Educated privately at St Charles College in Pietermaritzburg.
  • Studied at Jacksonville University in the US, where he lived for several years.
  • Married to two wives, with three sons.
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted