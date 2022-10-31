Congratulations Caryn Dolley on the publication of Clash of the Cartels!

Now available from the Daily Maverick shop.

Free delivery anywhere in South Africa.

Order Your Copy Today
Clash of the Cartels Book advert

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million readers come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Johannesburg LGBT+ Pride marches on despite US terroris...

Newsdeck

Pride

Johannesburg LGBT+ Pride marches on despite US terrorism warning

Members of the LGBT community attend the annual Gay Pride march in Johannesburg, South Africa, 29 October 2022. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
By Reuters
31 Oct 2022
0

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Thousands of people took part in Johannesburg's first LGBT+ Pride march since the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday despite U.S. warnings of a possible terrorist attack in the area.

Marchers sang, cheered and waved flags in Pride colours amid a heavy police presence. The event went ahead without any disturbances.

On Wednesday, the U.S. government said it had received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people on Saturday in Sandton, the area of Johannesburg where the march took place.

It advised staff to avoid crowds and large public gatherings over the weekend in the area, but it did not specifically say the Pride march would be the target.

“Someone threatening to kill us is very, very scary, but it’s not the first time and sadly will not be the last,” Lethuxolo Shange, a 24-year-old doctor taking part in the march, told Reuters. “So we’re not going to let people terrorise us.”

The Johannesburg Pride march was first held 33 years ago. South Africa made same sex marriage legal in 2006 and is still the only African country to do so.

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the United States had not spoken to South African authorities in detail before issuing the attack alert, and the security services said they would provide warnings if they were needed.

By Rachel Savage and Catherine Schenck

(Reporting by Rachel Savage and Catherine Schenck; Additional reporting by James Oatway, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted