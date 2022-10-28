Whether you enjoy romance, mystery, adventure, or drama, there’s a summer page-turner for everyone.

1. It Starts with Us – Colleen Hoover

Genre: Contemporary Romance Fiction

Hot stuff: The highly-anticipated sequel to Hoover’s Sunday Times Bestseller, It Ends with Us.

Sneak peek: Find out about Atlas Corrigan’s past and follow Lily’s second chance at love after the two ex-lovers cross paths. Will Lily’s jealous ex-husband ruin her next chapter?

Real review by a real Takealot shopper: Like all her other books, this one is another beautiful, brilliant, and heart-wrenching read. Colleen just has this way with words. Gosh, these characters and the way she weaves her stories. Simply magical! Like all CoHo books – lots of tissues are needed. I read this in one sitting. – Anita

2. One True Loves – Taylor Jenkins Reid

Genre: Romance/Comedy Fiction

Hot stuff: This novel by bestselling author Taylor Jenkins Reid was named Best Book of Summer by Cosmopolitan, BuzzFeed and Bustle.

Sneak peek: On their one-year wedding anniversary, Emma’s husband goes missing on a helicopter flight and she then moves back home to deal with the loss. Years later, when Emma runs into an old friend and falls in love again, her lost husband is found… Who will she choose?

Critic’s review: Earth-shaking…you will flip for this epic love story. – Cosmopolitan

Real review by a real Takealot shopper: LOVE LOVE LOVE!!!! This is the first book I’ve read by Taylor Jenkins Reid and wow!! It was a quick read and addictive. I would recommend this book to any reader who’s into romance tropes. I shed a few tears. – Anonymous

3. The Love Hypothesis – Ali Hazelwood

Genre: Contemporary Romance Fiction

Hot stuff: This rom-com is Hazelwood’s debut novel and a New York Times Bestseller and TikTok sensation.

Sneak peek: PhD student Olive Smith doesn’t believe in lasting love and to prove her hypothesis enters a fake relationship with a handsome professor with a blind kiss. As things unfold (and heat up), it seems like Olive might be proving herself wrong.

Critic’s review: Contemporary romance’s unicorn: the elusive marriage of deeply brainy and delightfully escapist. – Christina Lauren, New York Times bestselling author of The Unhoneymooners

Real review by a real Takealot shopper: I couldn’t put this one down. Very cute, witty and charming. Would definitely recommend – Karabo

4. Reminders of Him – Colleen Hoover

Genre: Contemporary Romance Fiction

Hot stuff: Colleen Hoover, affectionately referred to by fans as CoHo, is a bestselling author of many novels.

Sneak peek: Kenna Rowan seeks redemption when she returns home, after 5 years in prison, to reunite with her daughter. When she falls in love with the only person in town who believes in her, they both risk losing everything if their romance is found out. Kenna has to make amends for her past in order to build a future.

Real review by a real Takealot shopper: Petition for Colleen Hoover to pay for my therapy because this book honestly sent me into emotional turmoil. – Jessi

5. Carrie Soto Is Back – Taylor Jenkins Reid

Genre: Saga Fiction

Hot stuff: This is the 8th novel from New York Times Bestselling author, Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Sneak peek: Record-holding tennis champion Carrie Soto attempts a comeback after her record is taken from her. Carrie’s return to the world of elite sport is a tale about the cost of greatness. Acclaimed British author, Holly Bourne. describes it as “The perfect, literal, beach read, with the emotional depth of the ocean.”

Critics review: An epic adventure about a female athlete perhaps past her prime, brought back to the tennis court for one last grand slam. – Elle

6. All The Broken Places – John Boyne

Genre: Historical/Psychological Fiction

Hot stuff: This is the sequel to the multi-million-copy classic The Boy in The Striped Pajamas.

Sneak peek: Boyne’s novel, set in 1946, explores the aftermath of war and the effects of guilt in a story about a Polish woman living in London who is forced to confront her past after a couple and their young son move in downstairs.

Critics review: Gripping and well-honed…consummately constructed, humming with tension… a defence of literature’s need to shine a light on the darkest aspects of human nature and it does so with a novelist’s skill, precision and power. – The Guardian

Real review by a real Takealot shopper: Beautifully written, thought-provoking and a really great read! – Maeve

7. Our Missing Hearts – Celeste Ng

Hot stuff: This no.1 bestselling author’s book is The Reese’s Book Club October Pick.

Sneak peek: After receiving a mysterious letter, 12-year-old Bird sets out to find his dissident poet mother in a world governed by fear.

Critic’s review: Thought-provoking, heart-wrenching…I was so invested in the future of this mother and son, and I can’t wait to hear what you think of this deeply suspenseful story! – Reese Witherspoon

8. Where the Crawdads Sing – Delia Owens

Genre: Mystery/Coming-of-age Fiction

Hot stuff: Owen’s novel is a multi-million copy New York Times no.1 bestseller. It was recently adapted into a 2022 film.

Sneak peek: Kya Clark ventures out from the isolated home she’s made by herself in the beautiful marshlands and finds herself drawn to two men from the nearby North Carolina town. But when Charles Andrews is found dead, the locals immediately suspect the outcast Kya, known to them as ‘the marsh girl’.

Critic’s review: For sheer escapism pick up Where The Crawdads Sing . . . there is writing that takes your breath away. – The Times

Real review by a real Takealot shopper: This was the best read I’ve had for this year so far. I finished the book 2 weeks ago and I STILL have a book hangover. – Danielle

9. The Murders at Fleat House – Lucinda Riley

Genre: Mystery/Thriller Fiction

Hot stuff: A Sunday Times no. 1 bestseller, this is the late Lucinda Riley’s only crime novel and her second last-ever published book.

Sneak peek: When there is a sudden death of a pupil at a Norfolk boarding school, the police call in Detective Inspector Jazz Hunter, despite the school’s headmaster calling it a tragic accident. As Jazz investigates she discovers that Fleat House has more secrets than she could have imagined…

Real review by a real Takealot shopper: A book that if you had the time, you’d read in one go. It was Lucinda Riley at her best. Thoroughly enjoyed it. – Nerene

10. The Light We Carry – Michele Obama

Michele Obama’s latest book is available for pre-order and ships on 15 November.

Genre: Autobiography Non-Fiction

Hot stuff: From bestselling memoir author and former First Lady, Michelle Obama.

Sneak peek: Michele Obama’s third book is a blend of stories and advice for strategies to remain hopeful and balanced in the world today. It’s full of practical wisdom drawn from Michele’s own experiences and shares the practices she uses to overcome obstacles and adapt to change.

Quote: “When we are able to recognize our own light, we become empowered to use it.” – Michele Obama.

Even though these aren’t technically beach reads, we just couldn’t leave the foodies empty-handed!

11. Deliciously Ella – How To Go Plant-Based – Ella Mills

Genre: Cookbook

Hot stuff: This is the newest book from bestselling author and founder of Deliciously Ella, Ella Mills.

Sneak peek: This cookbook is a how-to guide for going vegan that focuses on making a plant-based diet accessible for the whole family. It’s filled with delicious recipes but also incorporates scientific research and debunks myths.

Our picks: The Garlicky Roasted Aubergine Ragu, and Rosie’s Big Green Smoothie.

12. One: Simple One-Pan Wonders – Jamie Oliver

Genre: Cookbook

Hot stuff: This is a no.1 international bestseller!

Sneak peek: Cook your way through 120 recipes that come together in one pan with minimal prep and 8 ingredients or less. Perfect for no-fuss summer meals.

Critic’s review: Full of affordable one-pot dinners and desserts. – BBC Good Food

Real review by a real Takealot shopper: One of the best Jamie Oliver cookbooks I have. Love how the one-pot cooking saves on washing up and actually on electricity or gas as well. well-illustrated and straightforward recipes. – Rosemary

If you’ve got a little bookworm or want to encourage your child to read so that you can get stuck into a book of your own, we’ve got you sorted.

13. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Book 17 – Jeff Kinney

Genre: Humour/Children’s Fiction

Hot stuff: This is book 17 in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series by the internationally bestselling author.

Sneak peek: When middle-schooler Greg Heffley tries to help his teenage brother’s band, Löded Diper, become successful, he doesn’t anticipate the realities of the rock n roll lifestyle. Can he handle the road to fame?

