Local derbies return in URC before international break

Sport

UNITED RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP LINEUP

Joseph Dweba of the Stormers celebrates scoring a try during the URC match against Edinburgh at Cape Town Stadium on 1 October. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
28 Oct 2022
0

In a change of pace, two local clashes are happening in this weekend’s United Rugby Championship action. Both encounters take place in Gauteng, with the Bulls hosting the Sharks at Loftus. The Stormers take on the Lions at Ellis Park.

The Sharks and Lions will return to the field after both their matches were postponed last week, owing to their opponents – Ulster and Glasgow Warriors – suffering a gastroenteritis outbreak in their camps.

The Stormers and Lions are both coming off defeats in their previous United Rugby Championship (URC) encounters. The Stormers lost their first match of the season 30-24 in Cardiff last week. Meanwhile, the Lions lost 39-37 to Ulster in a tightly fought match a fortnight ago.

Rory Thornton of Cardiff Rugby attempts to block a tackle from Marvin Orie of Stormers during the URC match between Cardiff Rugby and DHL Stormers at Cardiff Arms Park on 22 October, in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo: Athena Pictures / Getty Images)

Stormers vs Lions

The Lions have not won any of their two previous matches at home thus far this season, something they will be looking to correct on Saturday.

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen has made one injury-enforced change from the side that was named to run out against Glasgow last weekend.

The change comes in the bench, where Morgan Naude comes in for Sti Sithole, who suffered concussion in training earlier this week.

“There’s no doubt that the Stormers are a quality side, but in saying that our focus this week has been on our plans, and how we want to execute on Saturday. We control what we can, with a sharp focus on our processes in the build-up,” said Lions scrum coach Julian Redelinghuys.

Meanwhile, the Stormers have rung the changes for the clash, after their defeat last weekend.

Head coach John Dobson has included eight new faces in his team to take on the Lions.

In the backline, Angelo Davids, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Paul de Wet all make starts, with Dan du Plessis moving to outside centre.

In the forward pack, Evan Roos is at the back of the scrum, with Junior Pokomela and Hacjivah Dayimani on the flanks.

Marvin Orie is joined in the second row by captain Ernst van Rhyn, while up front, props Neethling Fouche and Brok Harris come into the starting line-up.

Dobson said that considering there are five Springbok players unavailable, he is pleased with the strength of the squad travelling to Johannesburg.

 “We have managed to build some good depth already this season, and we are really looking forward to seeing what these guys can do up there.

 “We were obviously disappointed with the result last week and while training time has been limited this week, we can’t wait to see how some of these combinations go,” he said.

south african urc bulls
Johan Goosen of the Bulls during the URC match against Connacht at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on 30 September 2022. (Photo: Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Bulls vs Sharks

The Bulls and Sharks both come off encouraging victories against Benetton and the Glasgow Warriors respectively in their last URC matches.

The Sharks will be without their current Springbok heavyweights Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, Bongi Mbonambi and Makazole Mapimpi for Sunday’s clash against the Bulls.

Gerbrandt Grobler replaces Etzebeth, who won the man-of-the-match award in his first Sharks outing against Glasgow two weeks ago.

Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell named seven-time Springbok Francois Venter to start at outside centre, as he makes his debut in midfield alongside Ben Tapuai.

Venter was signed by the Sharks after his English club Worcester Warriors recently plunged into administration.

Among other backline changes, Cameron Wright takes over from Springbok scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse, while Thaakir Abrahams is in for Anthony Volmink.

Meanwhile, Bulls director of rugby Jake White has opted to start Johan Goosen at fullback for the important clash. He replaces Kurt-Lee Arendse, who is part of the Springbok squad.

In other changes, Cornal Hendricks replaces Stedman Gans at outside centre, while Sbu Nkosi comes in for Wandisile Simelane on the left wing.

Zak Burger also starts ahead of Embrose Papier at scrumhalf.

Among the forwards, WJ Steenkamp starts in the No 8 jumper, replacing Elrigh Louw, who also joins the Boks. Walt Steenkamp starts at lock, in place of Janko Swanepoel.

It’s the first time the teams clash since the Bulls knocked the Sharks out in the URC quarter-finals at the same ground last season. DM

The Stormers vs Lions clash kicks off at 4pm at Ellis Park on Saturday.

