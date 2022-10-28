A gauge of Asian equities slid, weighed down by Hong Kong-listed technology stocks. Shares of miners and steelmakers in the region declined after the world’s No 2 iron ore producer Vale SA saw a steeper-than-expected drop in profit.

The BOJ maintained both its policy balance rate and the 10-year government bond yield target, as well as leaving forward guidance on rates unchanged.

US equity contracts fell following Amazon.com’s plunge after hours as its sales forecast trailed estimates. Shares of Apple rose slightly in post market trading following a volatile afternoon.

Chinese assets also remained in focus, with foreign investors dumping a record amount of mainland China stocks this week and sending Hong Kong equities to a 13-year low. President Xi Jinping’s tightening grip on power hasn’t had the same impact domestically, with mainland investors hunting for bargains in Hong Kong.

Bond yields fell in Australia and New Zealand while Treasury yields were little changed, with the 10-year remaining well below 4%.

Gross domestic product data showed that the US economy rebounded after two quarterly contractions, but also highlighted that consumer spending remains under pressure because of inflation.

Elon Musk completed his $44-billion acquisition of Twitter, according to people familiar with the matter. Holders will be paid $54.20 per share and the social network will now operate as a private company.

Economists still expect the Fed to hike by three-quarters of a percentage point for the fourth time in a row when it meets next week. But with recent data highlighting the effects of sharp rate hikes on the economy, investors expect the FOMC to slow the pace of tightening after November’s meeting.

Policymakers’ rhetoric lately “also supports our forecast that the Fed slows the hiking pace to 50 basis points in December, after another 75 basis-point hike in November”, a team of Goldman Sachs’ economists, including Daan Struyven, wrote in a note.

The European Central Bank lifted its policy rate Thursday by 75 basis points – in line with expectations – and signalled more tightening ahead. But ECB officials weren’t unanimous about the size of the increase and sought to avoid giving a specific signal on their next move in December, according to people familiar with the matter.

Elsewhere, oil headed for a weekly gain, supported by tightness in petroleum product markets, robust US exports, and a weakening dollar. Gold was set for its second weekly climb and Bitcoin traded above $20,000.