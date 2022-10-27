Sunak on Wednesday delayed the announcement of a keenly awaited plan for repairing the country’s public finances until 17 November, two-and-a-half weeks later than previously planned.

The fortnight delay is expected to shrink the size of the black hole in the public finances by up to £10-15 billion, the newspaper reported, citing an analysis to be published by the Resolution Foundation think-tank.

The report noted a rapid fall in the interest rate paid on government gilts and a reduction in the international gas price.

It said Whitehall departments have been told to find savings of from 10% to 15% each.

Soon after Sunak became Britain’s Prime Minister on Tuesday, he said difficult decisions lay ahead as he looks to cut public spending.

Jeremy Hunt, who was appointed as the finance minister by the former prime minister Liz Truss to calm markets roiled by her dash for growth, was re-appointed by Sunak and repeated his warning on Tuesday that “it is going to be tough”.

Last week, The Telegraph reported that Hunt was considering up to £20-billion of tax rises in a budget that was previously scheduled for 31 October.