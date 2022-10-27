Tahbaz was arrested in 2018 and sentenced to 10 years in prison for “assembly and collusion against Iran’s national security” and working for the United States as a spy.
He was briefly released on furlough in March when two dual nationals, including British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, were allowed to leave Iran. In July, his lawyer was quoted as saying he had been granted bail.
“The Tahbaz family have confirmed that Morad has been returned to Evin prison by the Iranian authorities,” British Foreign Office Minister Tariq Ahmad said in a statement.
“We call on Iran to release Morad so he may rejoin family in Tehran immediately. We will continue to work closely with our US partners to hold Iran to account, and to secure Morad’s permanent release and departure from Iran.”
