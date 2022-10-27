A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk .

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Buy us a Coffee
Become a Maverick Insider

R0.00

How much we charge you to read Daily Maverick: R0.00

How many readers come to us each month: 10 million

How many of those contribute to keep us going: 0.19%

Become part of that 0.19% by contributing R6 per day

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Africa CDC: Ebola outbreak in Uganda "not getting out o...

Newsdeck

Ebola

Africa CDC: Ebola outbreak in Uganda “not getting out of hand”

Ugandan doctors wear their Personal Protective Equipment at the Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital Isolation Centre in Entebbe, Uganda, 20 october 2022. EPA-EFE/ISAAC KASAMANI
By Reuters
27 Oct 2022
0

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Africa's top public health body said on Thursday that the Ebola outbreak in Uganda was "not getting out of hand" and that it was still under control, despite an increase in cases that have spread to the capital Kampala.

The Ebola outbreak in Uganda is not getting out of hand … it is still under control,” Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, acting director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, said at an online briefing.

Ouma also said that at the moment it was not possible to give any projections for the future spread of the disease.

The virus circulating in Uganda is the Sudan strain of Ebola, for which there is no proven vaccine, unlike the more common Zaire strain seen during recent outbreaks in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

The number of confirmed Ebola cases has risen to 109 and the outbreak has claimed 30 lives, Uganda’s Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said on Wednesday, adding that the government was setting up an additional treatment centre. 

(Reporting by James Macharia Chege; Editing by Alexander Winning)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted