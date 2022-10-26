X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk .

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Buy us a Coffee
Become a Maverick Insider
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

R0.00

How much we charge you to read Daily Maverick: R0.00

How many readers come to us each month: 10 million

How many of those contribute to keep us going: 0.19%

Become part of that 0.19% by contributing R6 per day

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
S&P 500 Rises After Fresh Data, BOC Decision: Markets W...

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

S&P 500 Rises After Fresh Data, BOC Decision: Markets Wrap

A worker unloads Coca-Cola bottles from a truck at a market in Toluca, Mexico state, Mexico, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Soaring prices of food and fuel across Latin America are hitting the poor the hardest, creating a political tinderbox thats a warning to the world.
By Bloomberg
26 Oct 2022
0

US stocks rose after recent economic data and a smaller-than-expected interest-rate hike from the Bank of Canada buoyed hopes that the Federal Reserve may soon reach the end of its tightening regime. 

The S&P 500 climbed after fluctuating earlier in the session. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 pared losses that topped 2%.

Treasuries rallied after data showed the US merchandise-trade deficit widening. Sales of new US homes fell in September, another indication that the economy is starting to see the effects of the Fed raising rates sharply. A gauge of the dollar declined for a second day to its lowest level in three weeks.

Stocks had been buoyed in recent days by mostly solid earnings and speculation the Federal Reserve may curb the pace of rate increases. Sentiment took a hit earlier on Wednesday after earnings from megacap companies including Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. highlighted the impact the Fed, and consequently the surging dollar, had on the economy.

The Bank of Canada unexpectedly slowing its pace of interest-rate hikes amid fears of a recession lifted markets mid-morning. Investors are now mulling whether other central banks could learn from their Canadian peer as they try to work out how aggressively they need to keep tightening to combat inflation.

But it’ll be challenging for the Fed to announce that they’re going to be less hawkish, as they have to manage investors’ expectations along the way, according to Dustin Thackeray, chief investment officer at Crewe Advisors.

“They obviously don’t want to be too dovish and the market is obviously looking for any sort of a sign from the Fed that we’re hitting the break, so to speak, on rate increases,” he said by phone. “If they continue on their too hawkish stance, there is a risk that things kind of get out of hand on that end as well. So they’re definitely walking a very fine line.”

Key events this week:

  • Earnings due this week include: Apple, Exxon Mobil, Ford Motor, Credit Suisse, Airbus, Amazon, Bank of China, Boeing, Caterpillar, Cnooc, Intel, McDonald’s, Merck, Samsung Electronics, Shell, Vale, Volkswagen
  • ECB rate decision, Thursday
  • US GDP, durable goods orders, initial jobless claims, Thursday
  • Bank of Japan policy decision, Friday
  • US personal income, personal spending, pending home sales, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 11:39 a.m. New York time
  • The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1%
  • The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6%
  • The MSCI World index rose 1.6%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 1%
  • The euro rose 1.2% to $1.0081
  • The British pound rose 1.3% to $1.1626
  • The Japanese yen rose 1% to 146.43 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin rose 3.7% to $20,932.42
  • Ether rose 7.2% to $1,579.76

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined nine basis points to 4.01%
  • Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 2.12%
  • Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 3.58%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3% to $87.88 a barrel
  • Gold futures rose 1.1% to $1,676.20 an ounce

–With assistance from Allegra Catelli, Abigail Moses, Robert Brand, Vildana Hajric and Peyton Forte.

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted