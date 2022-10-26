Treasuries rallied after data showed the US merchandise-trade deficit widening. Sales of new US homes fell in September, another indication that the economy is starting to see the effects of the Fed raising rates sharply. A gauge of the dollar declined for a second day to its lowest level in three weeks.

Stocks had been buoyed in recent days by mostly solid earnings and speculation the Federal Reserve may curb the pace of rate increases. Sentiment took a hit earlier on Wednesday after earnings from megacap companies including Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. highlighted the impact the Fed, and consequently the surging dollar, had on the economy.

The Bank of Canada unexpectedly slowing its pace of interest-rate hikes amid fears of a recession lifted markets mid-morning. Investors are now mulling whether other central banks could learn from their Canadian peer as they try to work out how aggressively they need to keep tightening to combat inflation.

But it’ll be challenging for the Fed to announce that they’re going to be less hawkish, as they have to manage investors’ expectations along the way, according to Dustin Thackeray, chief investment officer at Crewe Advisors.

“They obviously don’t want to be too dovish and the market is obviously looking for any sort of a sign from the Fed that we’re hitting the break, so to speak, on rate increases,” he said by phone. “If they continue on their too hawkish stance, there is a risk that things kind of get out of hand on that end as well. So they’re definitely walking a very fine line.”

Key events this week:

Earnings due this week include: Apple, Exxon Mobil, Ford Motor, Credit Suisse, Airbus, Amazon, Bank of China, Boeing, Caterpillar, Cnooc, Intel, McDonald’s, Merck, Samsung Electronics, Shell, Vale, Volkswagen

ECB rate decision, Thursday

US GDP, durable goods orders, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Bank of Japan policy decision, Friday

US personal income, personal spending, pending home sales, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 11:39 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6%

The MSCI World index rose 1.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 1%

The euro rose 1.2% to $1.0081

The British pound rose 1.3% to $1.1626

The Japanese yen rose 1% to 146.43 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.7% to $20,932.42

Ether rose 7.2% to $1,579.76

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined nine basis points to 4.01%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 2.12%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 3.58%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3% to $87.88 a barrel

Gold futures rose 1.1% to $1,676.20 an ounce

