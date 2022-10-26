A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Kremlin says it will keep making 'vigorous' case on all...

Newsdeck

Ukraine war

Kremlin says it will keep making ‘vigorous’ case on alleged Ukraine dirty bomb threat

A serviceman of a Ukrainian National Guard poses for pictures on the destroyed armored personnel carrier at an undisclosed location in the Kharkiv region, northeastern Ukraine, 25 October 2022. The Ukrainian army pushed Russian troops from occupied territory in the northeast of the country in counterattacks. Kharkiv and surrounding areas have been the target of heavy shelling since February 2022, when Russian troops entered Ukraine starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGIY KOZLOV
By Reuters
26 Oct 2022
0

MOSCOW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday it would continue to make the case to the international community that it believed Ukraine intended to detonate a "dirty bomb" with radioactive contaminants.

Kyiv and its Western allies have not only rejected Russia’s allegation but also voiced concern that Moscow is using it as a pretext for a further escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “We have information that suggests Ukraine is preparing for such a terrorist sabotage, and we will vigorously continue to convey our point of view to the world community in order to encourage them to take active steps to prevent such irresponsible behaviour.”

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu made calls to his Indian and Chinese counterparts on Wednesday to convey Moscow’s warning, following on from a series of calls earlier in the week with NATO defence ministers.

Moscow also took its accusation to the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, voicing its concerns during a closed-door meeting.

Russia has not made public the evidence that it says it has, but says it has prepared its troops to work under conditions of nuclear contamination.

Its deputy U.N. ambassador, Dmitry Polyansky, told reporters after the Council meeting that it had passed intelligence information to Western counterparts with the “necessary level of clearance”.

Britain’s Deputy U.N. Ambassador, James Kariuki, called the allegations “pure Russian misinformation of the kind we’ve seen many times before”.

(Reporting by Reuters)

