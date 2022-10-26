X

Biden congratulates Sunak, discusses Ukraine and China in call

Rishi Sunak leaves his office in central London, Britain, 24 October 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN)
By Bloomberg
26 Oct 2022
0

President Joe Biden congratulated the new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday in a call in which they discussed the Russian invasion of Ukraine and challenges arising from China, according to the White House.

The two leaders “reaffirmed the special relationship between our countries, underscoring their desire to further enhance cooperation on issues critical to global security and prosperity”, the White House said in an account of the call. 

Their conversation also touched on the unresolved issue of the Irish border after Brexit. Ireland is a member of the European Union while Northern Ireland is part of the UK. 

Rishi Sunak

Biden and Sunak, the White House said, stated “their shared commitment to protecting the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and the need to maintain momentum toward reaching a negotiated agreement with the European Union on the Northern Ireland Protocol”. 

Sunak was installed as Conservative Party leader on Monday and as prime minister on Tuesday following his meeting with King Charles III. His predecessor, Liz Truss, announced her intention to resign last week following the shortest tenure as a prime minister in British history after her proposed fiscal plans roiled markets and saw her plummet in the polls. 

Sunak is the UK’s first Hindu leader and the youngest in more than 200 years.

Biden on Monday heralded the choice of Sunak as a “groundbreaking milestone” during a Diwali celebration at the White House.

“Pretty astounding,” Biden said, expressing surprise Sunak rose to lead the Conservatives. “A groundbreaking milestone, and it matters, it matters.”

Biden told Sunak  the “UK remains America’s closest ally” according to a readout from the UK prime minister’s office, which said the leaders “discussed the extent of UK-US cooperation, both bilaterally and in regions such as the Indo-Pacific”. Sunak agreed the relationship was strong, according to the readout from his office.

