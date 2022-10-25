Biscuit, the Daily Maverick dog, is sad.

US says Russia would face consequences for using 'dirty...

Newsdeck

WAR IN EUROPE

US says Russia would face consequences for using ‘dirty bomb’ or any other nuclear weapon

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with Russian businessmen at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 24 February 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / ALEKSEY NIKOLSKYI / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN / POOL)
By Reuters
25 Oct 2022
0

There would be consequences for Russia, whether it uses a so-called dirty bomb or any other nuclear weapon, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.

Washington and other Western countries have accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of plotting to escalate action in Ukraine based on a pretext that Moscow believes Kyiv will use a “dirty bomb”, a device laced with nuclear material.

“It would certainly be another example of President Putin’s brutality, if he were to use a so-called dirty bomb. There would be consequences for Russia whether it uses a ‘dirty bomb’ or a nuclear bomb. We’ve been very clear about that,” Price told reporters.

He added that it was important that Moscow know the “profound nature of the consequences” that would befall the country should it engage in nuclear use.

He neither detailed those consequences nor said whether they would be different depending on the type of weapon.

Price said the United States has not seen any indication that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon, but concern over the possible use of a “dirty bomb” was sparked by Russian officials’ warnings that Ukraine was preparing to use such a bomb.

“We know the Kremlin’s track record when it comes to these types of claims. That’s of course what is the predicate, what ultimately undergirds our concerns,” Price said.

The United States has not seen any reason to adjust its own nuclear posture, he added.

