Defence attorney Khanyiswa Mkhabe told the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday that her 20-year-old client Sifiso Mkhwanazi had been forced into making a confession, allegedly by his father who was in the presence of the investigating officer.

Mkhwanazi, named and photographed for the first time following a delayed identity parade, appeared before magistrate Betty Khumalo with his face uncovered.

He has been charged with one count of premeditated murder.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Joburg magistrate rebukes NPA in murder trial of man linked to one of six women’s deaths”

Previously, Khumalo had ordered that Mkhwanazi not be identified or photographed, pending an identity parade. On Tuesday, the NPA confirmed that the ID parade had taken place successfully.

Mkhabe asked that her client’s father be barred from visiting Mkhwanazi until “further notice”.

“The accused was brought to the police cells only for an identity parade, not interrogation. The accused is not happy with the fact that his father visited him and asked him to confess,” said Mkhabe.

Khumalo, however, said it was the accused’s prerogative to decline visitors.

National spokesperson for Correctional Services, Singabakho Nxumalo, said the department did not have any rules that barred people from visiting inmates, but that a prisoner could refuse to see visitors.

‘Irregularly obtained’ confession

The magistrate warned of the dangers associated with a confession obtained irregularly, and how it could negatively affect the course of justice.

“Nobody is entitled to compel the accused to make a confession – a confession is something a person must do freely and voluntarily…

“If it’s going to surface at a later stage that we are sitting here with a confession that was irregularly obtained, which has such traits of compelling or forcing without his willingness, then we will have a problem…”

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Khumalo directed her remarks at the investigating officer.

“I am hoping that the investigating officer is listening so that he can convey to his other colleagues that when you get a confession, a person must freely offer itself to that, it cannot be compelled, because it will be useless…

“Please people… the accused still has his rights — he’s innocent until proven guilty. The state still has to use all relevant evidence to assist this court to ensure that the case is proven beyond reasonable doubt,” said the magistrate.

More time needed

The NPA requested more time for further investigations, with national spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana saying that none of the deceased had been positively identified.

“There’s still lots of investigations that are outstanding, amongst them is the DNA results so that we are able to identify the deceased using DNA collected from family members who have reported missing persons,” she said.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Murder of six women in Joburg exposes safety hazards for sex workers in SA”

More charges possible

Although Mkhwanazi has been linked to one murder so far, Mjonondwana did not rule out the possibility of more charges being brought, indicating that the modus operandi used in the commission of the crime will be part of the evidence presented in court.

All the victims are thought to have been sex workers.

Despite admitting to being poorly prepared for the previous court appearance, Mjonondwana said the state was ready for the bail application next week.

“We will be opposing bail,” she said.

The case was postponed to Monday. DM