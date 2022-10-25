X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk .

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Buy us a Coffee
Become a Maverick Insider

R0.00

How much we charge you to read Daily Maverick: R0.00

How many readers come to us each month: 10 million

How many of those contribute to keep us going: 0.19%

Become part of that 0.19% by contributing R6 per day

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million readers come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
HIV is not over, warns UNAids director for South Africa...

Maverick Citizen

PUBLIC HEALTH

HIV is not over, warns UNAids director for SA after emergency meeting

The Covid pandemic hindered the progress in HIV education, testing and treatment programmes. (Photo: iStock)
By Naledi Sikhakhane
25 Oct 2022
0

UNAids and its partners this month convened an emergency meeting on HIV prevention. Experts and implementers from around the world joined UNAids in South Africa to set targets and put prevention programming into practice. Maverick Citizen spoke to Eva Kiwango, UNAids’ country director for South Africa.

“New HIV infections are rising in an alarming number of countries, regions and cities around the world. There were 1.5 million new HIV infections in 2021 — 1 million higher than the 2020 target of 500,000,” said UNAids. 

“To support countries in driving down new infections, UNAids and partners have brought together HIV-prevention experts and implementers from the 28 countries with the highest rates of new infections to establish why they are failing to decline at scale, to discuss solutions and to help countries set ambitious prevention targets.”  

Eva Kiwango, UNAids’ country director for South Africa, said an emergency meeting convened by UNAids this month had looked at roll-out plans for the targets set in the global Aids strategy of prevention, and the 2021 political declaration that was approved by member states. 

“We did see an impact in the HIV response during Covid-19, along with the socioeconomic indicators, because dealing with Aids is not just about testing and treatment. People were worried about going to facilities and health workers were under immense strain. 

“During lockdown, a lot of girls were out of school. According to Stats SA, 17 million learners were out of school during closures and only about 11% of schools were offering remote learning. So, you can only imagine the implications for children, especially in rural areas … high levels of unprotected sex and teenage pregnancy. Young girls and boys were also dealing with sexual violence, as gender-based violence spiked as well.” 

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Kiwango said HIV treatment and prevention need integrated services, and if people weren’t accessing protection, contraceptives, nutrition and services that help with communicable diseases, this affects how the virus is managed. 

She said there had been flatlining in testing and treatment before the Covid-19 pandemic and attributed this to people starting and stopping treatment for various reasons, including stigma and discrimination. 

“But we are still trying to analyse that data and pinpoint why there was a flatline,” said Kiwango.  

“We are not on track to meet the 2025 target, but South Africa has had a significant decrease in cases despite the global challenges. We are sitting at around 220,000 new cases, so they are not falling fast enough. They are still way too high amongst adolescent girls and young women. This group makes up 11% of the population in South Africa and yet it makes up 30% of new infections.  

“One of our bigger challenges is vertical transmission from parents — I say parents and not mothers because some women test negative and test positive later on in pregnancy and during breastfeeding … [causing a] high [number of] cases of children being infected.” 

Kiwango called for global unity to lower prices for prevention and treatment tools.  

“Adolescent boys and young men have been left behind previously. We are cognisant of that and have made them integral to UNAids plans going forward,” Kiwango said.  

“If we do not confront HIV, then other pandemics will be hard to curb. HIV is not yet over.” DM/MC

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted