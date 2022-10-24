Hong Kong’s benchmark share index dropped more than 4% as investors contended with the delayed release of China’s economic growth data and the conclusion of the party congress in Beijing, which saw Xi Jinping tighten his grip on power.

Equities were higher in Japan, South Korea and Australia while US futures advanced after stocks on Wall Street had their best week since June.

Trading in major currencies was choppy, with the yen swinging between gains and losses amid signs of a second intervention from Japanese authorities in two sessions. Volatility is set to continue, with the government’s efforts to curb rapid depreciation running counter to the Bank of Japan’s ultra-loose monetary policy.

The pound lost most of an earlier spike higher that came as Boris Johnson pulled out of the race to lead the UK’s ruling Conservative Party, putting Rishi Sunak closer to becoming the next prime minister.

More broadly across markets, investors are looking beyond the present state of aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve to the next phase, which may see a slowing or pause in interest-rate hikes.

That’s providing support amid headwinds from the war in Ukraine to risks from China. The outcome Sunday of the party congress in Beijing suggests Xi’s Covid-zero campaign will continue to slow the economy and has also fueled speculation that his “common prosperity” goal may even lead to property and inheritance taxes.

The offshore yuan weakened to approach a record low seen last week. The People’s Bank of China set the yuan fixing at 7.1230 per dollar, away from the recent pattern of near 7.11 per dollar.

The S&P 500 jumped 2.4% on Friday amid an increase in appetite for bullish US equity wagers following an equity rout that’s already erased $13 trillion in market value this year.

Ten-year Treasury yields fell further on Monday, to below 4.20%, after reversing a surge on Friday. Yields also opened lower in Australia, led by the policy-sensitive three-year maturity.

St Louis Fed president James Bullard and his San Francisco counterpart Mary Daly made clear they expect the discussion at the November gathering to include debate on how high to raise rates and when to slow the pace of increases. They stressed the need to keep tightening for now.

Key events this week:

Earnings due this week include: Apple, Microsoft, Exxon Mobil, Ford Motor, Credit Suisse, Airbus, Alphabet, Amazon, Bank of China, Boeing, Caterpillar, Cnooc, Coca-Cola, HSBC, Intel, McDonald’s, Mercedes-Benz, Merck, Samsung Electronics, Shell, UBS, UPS, Vale, Visa, Volkswagen

PMIs for Eurozone, US, Monday

US Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

Bank of Canada rate decision, Wednesday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

US GDP, durable goods orders, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Bank of Japan policy decision, Friday

US personal income, personal spending, pending home sales, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 11:20 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 2.4% Friday

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 1.7%

The Topix index rose 0.8%

South Korea’s Kospi index rose 1.1%

Hang Seng Index fell 4.2%

Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.7%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%

The euro fell 0.3% to $0.9832

The Japanese yen fell 0.9% to 148.95 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.6% to 7.2742 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.1315

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $19,437.66

Ether rose 2% to $1,356.22

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.18%

Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell two basis points to 4.18%

