Numerous legal authorities, regulatory probes and lawsuits pointed to Jooste, 61, as the main architect of the accounting scandal that engulfed Steinhoff in late 2017, although he has yet to face criminal charges. The assets seized include a wine farm in Stellenbosch, near Cape Town, and a property in the coastal town of Hermanus, court papers show.

Other Steinhoff executives have also had their assets frozen, according to Kganyago, who expects the moves to be legally contested. The action taken by the central bank had nothing to do with South Africa’s attempts to avoid being placed on a global illicit-finance watchlist, he said.

READ: Steinhoff Ex-CEO’s Assets Frozen by South African Central Bank

The Financial Action Task Force, which polices compliance with anti-money laundering and terror-financing measures, has warned that it could include the country on its so-called gray list in February unless it tightens up its controls. A study conducted by research and consulting company Intellidex on behalf of lobby group Business Leadership South Africa found there is an 85% probability of that happening.

“The gaps or the shortcomings that FATF had identified, have a lot to do with whether or not prosecution has taken place,” and the justice minister has said that will happen, Kganyago said. “Our focus as the South African government is to do our best to avoid the gray listing, but should it end up taking place, to get out of the gray list as quickly as possible.”

Other highlights from the interview: