X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

R0.00

How much we charge you to read Daily Maverick: R0.00

How many readers come to us each month: 10 million

How many of those contribute to keep us going: 0.19%

Become part of that 0.19% by contributing R6 per day

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million readers come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
South Africa’s Central Bank Spent Years Probing Jooste...

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

South Africa’s Central Bank Spent Years Probing Jooste

A company sign stands above the Steinhoff International Holdings NV company headquarters in Stellenbosch, South Africa, on Monday, May 14, 2018. Until December, Heather Sonn was running a small investment firm in Cape Town. Then an accounting scandal erupted at Steinhoff and she was tapped to chair the board.
By Bloomberg
24 Oct 2022
0

South Africa’s central bank spent years investigating Markus Jooste, the former chief executive officer of scandal-hit retailer Steinhoff International Holdings NV, before moving to seize his assets last week for violating foreign exchange control rules.

“We have been at the Steinhoff investigation since 2017,” Lesetja Kganyago, the governor of the South African Reserve Bank, said in an Oct. 22 interview at a conference in the Drakensberg mountains. “We have spent a lot of money doing the investigation.”

Numerous legal authorities, regulatory probes and lawsuits pointed to Jooste, 61, as the main architect of the accounting scandal that engulfed Steinhoff in late 2017, although he has yet to face criminal charges. The assets seized include a wine farm in Stellenbosch, near Cape Town, and a property in the coastal town of Hermanus, court papers show.

Other Steinhoff executives have also had their assets frozen, according to Kganyago, who expects the moves to be legally contested. The action taken by the central bank had nothing to do with South Africa’s attempts to avoid being placed on a global illicit-finance watchlist, he said.

READ: Steinhoff Ex-CEO’s Assets Frozen by South African Central Bank

The Financial Action Task Force, which polices compliance with anti-money laundering and terror-financing measures, has warned that it could include the country on its so-called gray list in February unless it tightens up its controls. A study conducted by research and consulting company Intellidex on behalf of lobby group Business Leadership South Africa found there is an 85% probability of that happening.

“The gaps or the shortcomings that FATF had identified, have a lot to do with whether or not prosecution has taken place,” and the justice minister has said that will happen, Kganyago said. “Our focus as the South African government is to do our best to avoid the gray listing, but should it end up taking place, to get out of the gray list as quickly as possible.”

Other highlights from the interview:

  • The central bank expects that inflation peaked in the third quarter.
  • “We work on quarterly figures. Monthly figures are not very useful.”
  • “Inflation, even if it has peaked, it is still outside of our target. Our focus is what is inflation going to be, into the next 12 to 18 months because that is what we can influence.”
  • “We would like to see it in the target and firmly anchored at the mid-point of our inflation targeting range and that is what we are focusing on.”

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted