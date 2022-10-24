A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

R0.00

How much we charge you to read Daily Maverick: R0.00

How many readers come to us each month: 10 million

How many of those contribute to keep us going: 0.19%

Become part of that 0.19% by contributing R6 per day

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million readers come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
China's exports of Covid-19 protection equipment to Nor...

Covid-19

COVID-19

China’s exports of Covid-19 protection equipment to North Korea surge

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) wearing a face mask while inspecting a pharmacy in Pyongyang, North Korea, 15 May 2022. EPA-EFE/KCNA
By Reuters
24 Oct 2022
0

BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China's exports to North Korea rose at a slower pace in September, but shipments of masks and other Covid-related items surged as the isolated country stepped up its battle against possible COVID-19 flare-ups, Chinese customs data showed on Monday.

Pyongyang declared victory over Covid-19 in August, while its news agency and state television showed elderly people and university students wearing masks in October, with public health experts advising people to don facial protection to guard against the possible resurgence of the virus.

North Korea has not confirmed how many people have caught Covid-19, apparently because it lacks the means to conduct widespread testing.

China exported 10.56 million masks to North Korea in September compared with just 210 in August, according to data released by Chinese customs. Some 40,000 pairs of rubber gloves were shipped to North Korea in September, versus none in August.

Pyongyang bought two million thermometers last month, worth $280,000, after no purchases in July and August.

China’s overall exports to North Korea rose 62.5% year-on-year to $90.07 million, after leaping 217.7% in August.

Top exports by value were rubber tires, wigs, soybean oil and tobacco.

China said in late September that cross-border freight train operations between North Korea and China had resumed, ending a five-month suspension to limit the spread of Covid-19.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Mark Potter)

Gallery

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted