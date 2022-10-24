A South African Hero: You

Biden to get updated Covid-19 vaccine, urge Americans to follow suit

US President Joe Biden rolls up his sleeve to receive a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the South Court Auditorium in the White House on 27 September 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)
By Reuters
24 Oct 2022
0

Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will get his updated Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday and urge more Americans to get the latest shot, White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said on Sunday.

Only 20 million people in the United States have received an updated Covid-19 vaccine through last week. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday it was not enough.

“We need everyone to step up and get their updated vaccine as soon as possible,” she said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week 4.5 million Americans had received the updated vaccine over the past week, the largest weekly increase since the fall vaccination program launched and up about 40% from the prior week.

The United States started rolling out the updated Covid-19 shots in September, designed to take on the circulating BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants and the original version of the virus.

Biden in July tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms and tested positive in a rebound case seen in a small percentage of people who take the antiviral drug Paxlovid. In August, he tested negative twice and ended his more than two weeks of isolation at the White House.

By David Shepardson

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Ross Colvin and Sam Holmes)

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

