We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

...but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million readers come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? How valuable is our journalism to you?

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can. R6.57 a day (or R200) a month will get you Uber vouchers to that value straight back. And that warm fuzzy feeling that you are doing something to help South Africa. Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Become an Insider
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

R0.00

How much we charge you to read Daily Maverick: R0.00

How many readers come to us each month: 10 million

How many of those contribute to keep us going: 0.19%

Become part of that 0.19% by contributing R6 per day

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million readers come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Australia flood crisis enters 3rd week as heavy rains l...

Newsdeck

Australia's flooding crisis

Australia flood crisis enters 3rd week as heavy rains lash east

epa10262084 Flooding is seen at Simes Bridge in Lismore, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, 24 October 2022. NSW residents are bracing for flooding with heavy rain and storms to hit many parts of the state. EPA-EFE/JASON OBRIEN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
By Reuters
24 Oct 2022
0

SYDNEY, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Already-flooded towns across Australia's east were on high alert on Monday after a weekend of heavy rains, with authorities warning a wild weather system could persist until later this week and trigger renewed riverbank bursts.

Thousands of homes and farms over a wide swathe of New South Wales and Victoria, Australia’s two most populous states, have been inundated and five people in the country have lost their lives as the year’s fourth flooding crisis in the east enters its third week.

About 200 flood warnings remained in place in both states as of Monday morning, with 132 of those in New South Wales.

“The flood warnings are incredible … there are so many rivers experiencing flooding from southern Queensland all the way down into Northern Victoria,” Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Dean Narramore said.

Residents in parts of Lismore, a town of 77,000 about 700 kilometres (435 miles) north of Sydney already devastated by floods in March, faced another deluge after up to 200 millimetres (8 inches) of heavy rain over the weekend. A severe weather warning was cancelled on Monday, but the region is still on flood alert.

Many agricultural regions have been severely impacted, including Moree where the local river peaked near historic flooding levels.

“The damage is horrific and extensive,” Moree Mayor Mark Johnson told ABC television. “There will be some farmers who will get some crops but there will be a lot … who won’t get anything this year.”

Emergency crews urged residents to avoid driving on flooded roads as they searched for a woman who was reportedly trying to escape a vehicle stuck in flood waters near the town of Mudgee.

In neighbouring Victoria state, residents of Echuca remain sheltered behind a dirt levee erected last week as the Murray, Australia’s longest river, broached a near 30-year high.

The federal government on Monday said it would set aside A$577 million ($370 million) to speed up the processing of relief payments, a day ahead of publishing the national budget.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted