Lee-Marvin Mazibuko of the Stormers during the United Rugby Championship warm up match between DHL Stormers and SWD Eagles at Outeniqua Park on 2 September, 2022 in George, South Africa. (Photo: Mark Ward/Gallo Images)

The Springbok-laden Sharks side was the only successful South African team last weekend in the United Rugby Championship (URC). Despite that, all four South African teams are in the top six of the 16-team URC log.

The Sharks have the opportunity to move within one point of second-placed Ulster with a bonus point victory over the Irish outfit this weekend.

Last weekend, the Sharks’ Springbok contingent came off the bench to devastating effect as they pummelled Glasgow Warriors in the final quarter of their encounter — to run out 40-12 victors.

This week head coach Sean Everitt has elected to start his national players.

Thomas du Toit will captain the side which includes Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Siya Kolisi and Makazole Mapimpi.

Nche comes in for Ntuthuko Mchunu at loosehead prop, while Mbonambi swaps jerseys with Kerron van Vuuren and Siya Kolisi takes over from Dylan Richardson who drops out of the 23-man squad altogether.

Another Springbok who came off the bench and provided his side with a real impact, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, remains on the bench.

Ulster played out to a thrilling 39-37 victory last weekend against the Lions at the highveld and will take confidence to the Shark tank.

The match between the Sharks and Ulster kicks off at 6:15pm tomorrow at Kings Park.

Hendrikse returns

The Lions’ peculiar record of three away wins and two home defeats in their five fixtures in the URC thus far does not bode well for their home match against Glasgow Warriors on Saturday.

“We spoke quite a bit about composure and just having patience. It boils down to how we start the game, but in saying that, the boys did a great job in the last 20 minutes in taking the game to the opposition,” said Lions assistant Ricardo Loubscher about last week’s performance.

Head coach Ivan van Rooyen has resisted the temptation to make many changes to his side, with only one among the backs and one among the forwards.

Jordan Hendrikse, who had an impressive showing off the bench last weekend earns a starting berth this weekend as Gianni Lombard moves to the bench.

Among the forwards, PJ Botha comes in at hooker for Jaco Visagie.

Saturday’s clash at Ellis Park kicks off at 4:05pm.

Bismarck back

In the first match of the weekend, the Bulls — who have had a torrid time overseas — take on Benetton in Italy.

Having been outmuscled and outworked in their two previous matches against Munster and Glasgow Warriors, director of rugby Jake White has rung the changes this week.

In an effort to add some grunt to his tight-five, veteran hooker Bismarck du Plessis will start his first match of the season.

Du Plessis is joined in the front row by props Gerhard Steenekamp and Francois Klopper who replace Simphiwe Matanzima and Francois Klopper.

Marco van Staden and Janko Swanepoel will start at flank and lock this weekend, adding strong power running and good breakdown skills to the pack.

Among the backs, Johan Goosen has been sidelined due to a concussion he sustained last week against Munster. Chris Smith will thus wear the number 10 jumper with Morne Steyn on the bench to provide cover.

Elsewhere in the backs, David Kriel replaces Cornal Hendricks at right wing and Stedman Gans comes in for Lionel Mapoe at outside centre.

This is the Bulls’ last opportunity to get a positive result on tour. White will hope his change in personnel will be enough for the team from Pretoria.

The Bulls’ clash against Benetton kicks off at 6:30pm tonight.

Stormers still unbeaten

The Stormers’ incredible 14-match win streak ended last week against an inspired Ospreys side in atrocious rain last weekend.

The 16-16 result means they still remain unbeaten, however, they will look to prove their championship class this weekend against Cardiff in Wales.

“We need to get to our level of preparation and not see the pressure. We’ve fixed what we think were the problems [from Friday] and we’re confident going into the game [against Cardiff],” said Stormers flank Nama Xaba this week.

The Stormers’ style of play was questioned last week when they tried to play ball-in-hand rugby in pouring rain. The game called for a more tactical strategy and keeping the ball at close quarters, a strategy somewhat unfamiliar to the often free-flowing Stormers.

“Everything felt like a contest. There were times where I felt they had the upper hand and that’s something for me personally to work on — and not only the defensive breakdown, but our offensive work as well,” said Xaba.

Cardiff is coming off a solid 31-15 win against Dragons and will feel confident taking on the Stormers at the Cardiff Arms Park where they have only lost to the Lions so far this season.

The match kicks off at 8:35pm Saturday evening. DM