Clayton Blommetjies of Stormers is tackled by James Botham and James Ratti of Cardiff during the United Rugby Championship match between Cardiff Rugby and DHL Stormers at Cardiff Arms Park on 22 October 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo: Chris Fairweather / Huw Evans Agency / Gallo Images)

The matches between the Sharks and Irish outfit Ulster as well as the Lions and Scottish side Glasgow Warriors, due to take place in Durban and Johannesburg, respectively, were postponed this week due to a gastroenteritis outbreak in the two European clubs.

This meant that only the Stormers and the Bulls were in action this weekend from a South African viewpoint.

Coming off consecutive away defeats to Munster and Glasgow Warriors, the Bulls were on a mission to set things right against Benetton on Saturday evening.

As in their two previous fixtures, the Bulls struggled for dominance upfront and fluidity amongst the backs in the early exchanges. However, determination on defence meant the Pretoria side went into the break only trailing 9-3.

It was a match of two halves with the Bulls clicking in the second with a more free-flowing game.

The foundation was set with the Bulls forwards who finally found their grunt on tour, led by the evergreen figure of Bismarck du Plessis — who started his first match this URC season.

The match was still in the balance at 30-22 around the 75th minute mark but Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee — who found some of his best form this season — was rewarded with a late try.

“The second half was fantastic,” Bulls’ director of rugby, Jake White, said after the encounter.

“We had lots of [scoring] chances in the first half but just didn’t finish them off. To be fair, two of their penalties, one was a knock-on straight from Kurt-Lee [Arendse] on to a player, and the other one was an easy offsides penalty, so we probably gave them a couple of points there.

“We also kept them out in the first half and defended unbelievably well, but we played all the rugby in our half. Not because we wanted to, it was just that they were squeezing us in our own half. We played some good rugby in our own half but didn’t get the reward of getting up the field.

“We got that reward in the second half by making linebreaks and putting their defence under pressure. I thought our defence tonight was outstanding because we put them under pressure and got lots of turnovers at the breakdown and in the tackle.

“It’s wonderful to finish off [the tour] with 40 points in the second half and a bonus-point win, because – and I’m not just saying this – Treviso is a tough place to play.”

The win takes the Bulls to third on the URC log as they head back to South Africa next week to take on the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld.

Stormers streak broken

Defending URC champions the Stormers surprisingly fell to Cardiff on Saturday night in a match that saw a clash of styles.

The Stormers, playing with exuberance scored four stunning tries while the more pragmatic approach of Cardiff – which included six penalty goals by flyhalf Rhys Priestland – won the clash of rugby ideologies on the day.

Last weekend the Stormers’ 14-match win streak was ended by a 16-16 draw to Ospreys. This weekend, their unbeaten streak was cracked by Cardiff.

“I can’t fault our effort but the Welsh teams played very cleverly, especially Cardiff this evening, the way they manipulated our back three,” Stormers coach John Dobson told the media after the match.

“And obviously the conditions, it’s something we’ve got to get better at, especially on a 4G pitch … I don’t know if you noticed how much ball we just let bobble around the breakdown, it was really poor.

“We mauled fantastically, but scrumwise, these Welsh guys did much better than we expected, and their kicking game really put us under pressure. Cardiff here, in these conditions, it was always going to be tough … very impressed by their tactical game and fight.”

Dobson admitted that his team didn’t perform at their best in their three match tour, but remains optimistic having got nine points in three matches in Europe.

“If we emerged from this tour with nine points from three games, it’s not the end of the world … having not played particularly well,” he said

“The positives is we deliberately tried to get into the low 30s for the number of players used on the tour … someone like Suleiman [Hartzenberg], Sacha Mngomezulu, would’ve learnt a lot from something like today.

“Also, in a kind of positive way, not having people talk about a [unbeaten] record all the time is quite nice, get that off our back – not that we wanted to,” he added.

The Stormers travel back to South Africa to face up to the Lions at Ellis Park next week. DM