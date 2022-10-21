The front page of the London-based newspaper "The Evening Standard" announces the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss, in Westminster on 20 October 2022 in London, England. Liz Truss has been the UK Prime Minister for just 44 days and has had a tumultuous time in office. Her mini-budget saw the GBP fall to its lowest-ever level against the dollar, increasing mortgage interest rates and deepening the cost-of-living crisis. She responded by sacking her Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, whose replacement announced a near total reversal of the previous policies. Yesterday saw the departure of Home Secretary Suella Braverman and a chaotic vote in the House of Commons chamber. (Photo: Leon Neal / Getty Images)

Should word get out that the party’s considering a new prime minister who embraces fiscal largesse or any other unorthodox position, the market reaction, they warn, will be as swift and severe as the wild four-week-long rout that followed Truss’s ill-fated proposal to slash taxes and boost spending. As Gordon Shannon, a portfolio manager at TwentyFour Asset Management, put it: “Don’t mess with bond vigilantes.”

Some of this, of course, is just trading floor bravado.

Traders and investors are feeling powerful after watching Truss step down after only 44 days in office. But some of that power is real. They now have the ability to help influence policy and politics in the most meaningful way for years. The BOE is now slowly stepping back out of the market as part of its push to tame inflation, ceding more ground to investors to bid yields higher or lower in response to policy choices.

“The markets are clearly in charge now,” said Scott Service, portfolio manager and co-head of global fixed income at Loomis Sayles. “While some semblance of stability has returned following the about-face on fiscal policy, coming to agreement on the best course of action going forward to tame inflation without crushing the economy is no easy task.”

Truss’ premiership saw gilt yields post some of their biggest moves on record and the pound sank to an all-time low after announcing the largest package of unfunded tax cuts in half a century. On Thursday, sterling rallied more than 1% after she confirmed her resignation and was steady around the $1.123 level in early Asia trading on Friday.

For now, the markets’ favourite appears to be Rishi Sunak, who warned that the outgoing administration’s fiscal measures would push Britain’s economy to the brink of collapse.

“If we get someone like Sunak in charge, given his finance background, his banking background, he would be viewed as positive and you’d probably see gilts and sterling rally at least in the very short term,” said Brad Bechtel, FX strategist at Jefferies.

A new leader will be in place ahead of the slated announcement of the government’s medium-term fiscal plan on 31 October, Graham Brady, senior Conservative lawmaker said.

“Clearly a vote winner right now is ‘I’m going to be a really steady hand on the rudder’ and try to rebuild a bit of credibility,” said Lyn Graham-Taylor, a rates strategist at Rabobank.

The government appears to have learned its lesson, and has abandoned pledges for vast unfunded tax cuts. Veering away from the path set out by Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, though, could easily plunge markets back into turmoil.

Meanwhile, traders have been reducing their bets on more aggressive tightening since the government began rolling back its more expansive stimulus. Any sign that that’s about to change could force a more forceful response from the Bank of England, an added headwind for gilts.

The BOE next meets to set rates on 3 November and the market is currently pricing a high probability of at least a 75-basis-point increase.

“Short-term political uncertainty aside, it’s positive for both the pound and gilts in the long run because this episode will remind every candidate in the future to not undermine the credibility of the government by making outlandish spending plans,” said Rishi Mishra, an analyst at Futures First.

Still, there’s no denying that whoever takes office has their work cut out for them. Inflation in the UK is running in the double digits, the economy is sliding toward recession and the prospect of a debt deluge looms large.

“No new leader will want to fall foul of the markets in the same way as the outgoing prime minister,” ING strategists including Antoine Bouvet said. BM/DM