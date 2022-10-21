Rilee Rossouw's recent good form will hopefully continue when the Proteas' T20 World Cup campaign starts on 24 October. (Photo: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images)

Following a week of preliminary playoff action as the curtain raiser to the 2022 T20 World Cup, the group stage proper swings into action on Saturday, 23 October.

The Super 12, as the two-groups-of-six mini-league is known, will not feature the most successful nation in this competition —the West Indies. The islanders were bundled out by Ireland who crushed them by nine wickets and are into the second round for the first time in 13 years.

The Windies, who won this showpiece in 2012 and 2016 (the only nation to win it more than once), bow out in the preliminary round for just the second time since the inaugural tournament, which South Africa hosted in 2007.

Joining the Irish in the second round are Sri Lanka — who won the biennial cricket spectacle in 2014, as well as the Netherlands. The duo finished ahead of Namibia and the United Arab Emirates in Group A.

In Group B Zimbabwe occupied the summit, with Ireland finishing as runners-up. The West Indies finished at the bottom of the group.

Ireland and Sri Lanka are in Group 1 — alongside defending champions Australia, England and 2021 silver medallists New Zealand. Afghanistan completes the roster.

The second Super 12s group comprises India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Netherlands and African neighbours South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Let the games begin

The second round bounces into action with a mouthwatering Trans-Tasman derby. The host nation, which also happens to be the defending champion, does battle with New Zealand in a repeat of the 2021 final.

Not much was expected of Australia ahead of last year’s event, but Aaron Finch’s side found form at the right time to claim their first T20 World Cup title.

In 2022, playing on home soil and attempting to become the first side to defend its title in the competition, there is a bit more pressure on the Aussies to perform.

However, they lost three of the four dress-rehearsal clashes they played recently. They lost twice to England, while another match versus the English was rained out. In their final preparation match, the men from Down Under were edged by India, who beat them by six runs.

Heading into the tournament, there have been questions about the batting form of the likes of skipper Finch, Glenn Maxwell, David Warner and Steve Smith in the top order.

Some of those willow-wielders managed some morale-boosting knocks in the warm-ups, in spite of defeat. The Aussie faithful will hope they have been injected with enough belief in their quality to best their arch-rivals.

Despite a tough lead in to start this summer, pace spearhead Pat Cummins insists the side is now better placed after defying the odds to win last year’s title.

“I think in some ways we are even better prepared,” the quick said. “We have played a lot more and we have drawn on the experiences from last year.”

“In saying that T20 is a very fickle format. You look around and there are probably four or five teams that realistically could win it.”

Two such teams also clash in the opening weekend. Sworn Asian rivals India and Pakistan play on Sunday, with the tie starting at 10am SA time.

The last time the two sides clashed was in early September 2022, during the Asian Cup.

At that time, the Pakistanis emerged victorious by five wickets, recording their highest-ever successful run chase against their neighbours in the shortest international format. They reeled in India’s score of 181 runs with a ball to spare.

Indian batter Rishabh Pant experienced the feeling of taking on Pakistan at a T20 World Cup when the two teams met at last year’s event in Dubai, and one of the latest rising stars in the Indian conveyor belt of cricket talent said the tie is always a special experience.

“It’s always special playing against Pakistan because there is a special hype around that match as always,” Pant said. “There are so many emotions involved, not only for us, but the fans and everyone.”

Also playing on Sunday will be Sri Lanka and Ireland.

Proteas peak?

On Monday, South Africa will kick start its journey for a maiden cricket World Cup trophy at senior level.

Proteas head into the tournament with a batting lineup shy of the household names they have previously possessed. Nonetheless, there are some talented batters, if only they can find the right gear.

Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller and Rilee Rossouw are all explosive batters who can trouble any of their Super 12 opponents.

It also helps that they are backed by one of the best bowling attacks in the tournament. With expectation low but potential relatively high, could this be the year it finally happens for South Africa? DM

Selected T20 World Cup fixtures:

Saturday:

New Zealand vs Australia (9am)

England vs Afghanistan (1pm)

Sunday:

Sri Lanka vs Ireland (6am)

India vs Pakistan (10am)

Monday:

Bangladesh vs Netherlands (6am)

South Africa vs Zimbabwe (10am)