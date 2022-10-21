She was born to a destitute mother, lived in the slums of St Louis, and made a living dancing on street corners. Against all odds, Josephine Baker hoisted herself out of poverty and rose to become one of the most celebrated performers of her time.

Inducted posthumously into the French Panthéon last year, Baker was a superstar, who achieved what few black women of the time ever could: personal autonomy and independent wealth, which she used to help others.

She broke the rules, challenged her birth country’s segregationist policies, was a key figure in the French underground during the Nazi occupation of World War II, and became a heroine of the Civil Rights movement to boot.

The woman known in Europe as the “Black Venus” and the “Siren of the Resistance” was destined for stardom: By the age of 13, she travelled to New York, where her undeniable talent catapulted her onto Broadway. Having reached her goals in the Big Apple’s theatres, aged 19, the exotic dancer, singer and actress, travelled to Paris and never looked back as she clowned her way into the heart of les Années folles, the French equivalent of the Roaring Twenties.

In November last year, Baker was inducted into the French Panthéon – revered as the temple to the French nation – the first black woman to grace the hallowed monument, among such figures as Victor Hugo, Marie Curie and other luminaries.

A muse for the likes of Picasso, Hemingway, EE Cummings and Alexander Calder, Baker was also an aficionada of Bisquit Cognac, with her own bespoke blend, the Joséphine, crafted specially by the Bisquit & Dubouché founding family.

To mark the anniversary of her induction into the French Panthéon, the team at B&D V.S.O.P Cognac has crafted a few cocktails, fit for an artist of Baker’s stature.

Traditionally enjoyed neat or on the rocks, B&D V.S.O.P Cognac is aromatic, smooth and mellow.

It is also flawless in cocktails, with citrus, fresh herbs and other mixers.

The Barbotage

The Barbotage is an orange-flavoured Champagne cocktail, like a mimosa, but it gets the flavour from Grand Marnier liqueur rather than from orange juice.

Ingredients:

1 tot (15ml) B&D V.S.O.P

1 tot (15ml) Grand Marnier

Lallier Brut Champagne

Garnish:

Orange or lemon rind

Method

Pour B&D V.S.O.P and Grand Marnier into a flute and top with ice cold Champagne.

Garnish with either orange or lemon rind.

The French 75

This elegant Prosecco cocktail calls for Cognac as the base, which was the original spirit used in the Roaring Twenties.

Ingredients:

44ml B&D V.S.O.P

11ml simple syrup

11ml lemon juice

Cinzano Prosecco

Ice cubes

Garnish:

Lemon rind

Method:

Shake B&D V.S.O.P, lemon juice and simple syrup with ice and strain into a chilled Champagne flute.

Top up slowly with Cinzano Prosecco and garnish with a twist of lemon rind

Grand Sidecar:

The origin of the Sidecar is uncertain, but it is thought to have been invented in the early 1920s, in either London or Paris. Named for the motorcycle sidecar, which was commonly used at the time, the Ritz Hotel in Paris lays claim to the original recipe.

Ingredients:

50ml B&D V.S.O.P

20ml Grand Marnier

20ml lemon juice

Ice cubes

Garnish:

Orange peel

Maraschino cherries, soaked in B&D V.S.O.P and Grand Marnier (optional)

Method:

Chill a coupe glass.

Add ice cubes, B&D V.S.O.P, Grand Marnier and freshly squeezed lemon juice to a shaker.

Shake until chilled

Strain into a coupe glass

Garnish with orange peel and serve

Variation:

Add a few marinated maraschino cherries for a pop of colour and texture.

Mint Julep

Ingredients:

65ml B&D V.S.O.P

10 mint leaves

12.5ml sugar syrup (prepared at a ratio of 2:1)

Ice – cubes and crushed

Garnish:

Large sprig of mint

Method:

Shake the B&D V.S.O.P, mint leaves and sugar syrup with ice cubes and strain into a highball glass or julep tin filled with crushed ice.

Churn gently with a long-handled spoon and top with more crushed ice.

Garnish and serve

B&D Old Fashioned

This is a variation of the classic Old Fashioned, which is made using bourbon or whiskey, because fruit-based Cognac has a brighter flavour and a softer touch than grain-based spirits. Cognac lends itself to mixers, whether soda water, iced tea, wine, aromatic bitters or ginger ale.

Ingredients:

50ml B&D V.S.O.P

1 tot (15ml) simple syrup

2 dashes bitters

Ice cubes

Garnish:

Orange peel twist

Method:

Drop bitters into a tumbler / Old Fashioned glass filled with ice cubes.

Add a splash of simple syrup

Pour in B&D V.S.O.P.

Garnish and serve.

B&D GINGER

This drink is simple to prepare and refreshing on a warm summer’s day. Don’t be deceived by the simplicity of this cocktail: The ginger’s spiciness helps to bring out all the individual flavours, from the fresh citrus to the warm and fruity Cognac.

Ingredients:

44ml B&D V.S.O.P

100ml ginger ale

Squeeze of lemon

Ice cubes

Garnish:

Twist of lemon or lime rind

Method:

Pour B&D V.S.O.P into a highball glass over ice cubes.

Top with ginger ale

Twist lemon peel or lime rind over the drink and carefully place the citrus twist inside the glass.

Serve

