X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

R0.00

How much we charge you to read Daily Maverick: R0.00

How many readers come to us each month: 9.8 million

How many of those contribute to keep us going: 0.2%

Become part of that 0.2% by contributing R6 per day

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
Tesla’s Model Y Passes Perennial Top-Sellers in Global...

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Tesla’s Model Y Passes Perennial Top-Sellers in Global Rankings

By Bloomberg
20 Oct 2022
0

Tesla just followed up a vehicle deliveries report that fell short of expectations with quarterly revenue that also was a bit lower than hoped, disappointing investors looking for a more clear-cut kibosh on debate over whether it’s starting to have demand issues.

Elon Musk has a broad target to grow sales around 50% annually. While the company now expects to fall just short of that mark this year, one of its models is climbing toward the top of global sales rankings.

Tesla doesn’t disclose the split in sales between its Model 3 sedan and Model Y sport utility vehicle, but given the latter’s performance, maybe it should. BloombergNEF estimates that the company sold around 200,000 Model Ys in the third quarter, bringing the total so far this year to more than 500,000. That means the SUV is broadly on pace to hit our estimate, published at the beginning of the year, of almost 800,000 — enough to comfortably place among the top five best-selling vehicles in the world.

Climbing the Leaderboard | Best-selling vehicle models globally in 2021

 

The Model Y is passing some household names along the way. Ford, for example, sold around 562,000 F-150 pickups last year. It looks like Tesla’s SUV probably overtook the truck in the third quarter and should come out ahead for the full year. While Ford has recently upped its EV game, this change in hierarchy has to be a bit jarring for its executives, one of which publicly mocked Musk in 2018 by noting his company was making roughly the same number of cars in four hours that Tesla was in a week.

To be fair, F-150 volumes are largely limited to North America, while the Model Y is sold globally. Looking at North America alone, the F-150 still dominates the sales charts and probably will for a long time.

Farther up the leaderboard, it’s the Japanese that rule the roost. Honda’s HR-V, Toyota’s Camry and Nissan’s Sentra each exceeded 670,000 units last year. It will be a few months before it’s clear whether Model Y overtakes these three, but Tesla stands a good chance.

The top three in the world last year went to Honda’s CR-V and Toyota’s Corolla and RAV4. Topping those is almost certainly a bridge too far for the Model Y this year. With Tesla’s factories in Austin, Texas, and outside Berlin continuing to ramp up into 2023, Musk may be able to lay claim to the best-selling vehicle in the world, as he predicted last year.

 

The Corolla has been a perennial top-seller for many years and regularly clocks in above 1 million units. Passing it won’t be easy, especially since the car sells at a much different price point, beginning at around $20,000. That’s less than a third of the current cost of the Model Y, which starts at more than $60,000 in the US. It’s not clear if the global auto market can support 1 million sales of a single model at that high a price point on an ongoing basis.

Macroeconomic conditions are also quickly deteriorating, with higher interest rates, falling home prices and stock market turmoil all likely to take a toll on big-ticket purchases. Sales of high-end EV models grew briskly through the pandemic partly because white collar workers kept their jobs, reduced their spending and saw their home values and stock portfolios soar as governments and central banks stepped in with stimulus. The environment is quite different now, and it remains to be seen how the premium segment of the auto market holds up. BMW recently suggested that cracks are starting to appear.

Still, it’s hard to overstate how big a deal it is for an EV model to be this high in the global sales rankings. It increasingly feels like a question of when one rises to the top, not if this will happen.

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted