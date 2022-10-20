[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

R0.00

How much we charge you to read Daily Maverick: R0.00

How many readers come to us each month: 9.8 million

How many of those contribute to keep us going: 0.2%

Become part of that 0.2% by contributing R6 per day

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
Two Russians arrested for trading US military tech, Ven...

Newsdeck

GLOBAL SANCTIONS EVASION

Two Russians arrested for trading US military tech, Venezuelan oil

Russian troops move towards Ukraine on the road near Armiansk, Crimea, 25 February 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / STRINGER)
By Bloomberg
20 Oct 2022
0

Two Russian nationals were arrested and several other individuals charged in a broad sanctions-evasion scheme to smuggle US military technology, some of which was used in Ukraine, and Venezuelan oil.

Yury Orekhov, co-owner and chief executive officer of Hamburg-based Nord-Deutsche Industrieanlagenbau (NDA), was arrested Monday in Germany, and Artem Uss, the other co-owner of NDA, was arrested in Italy. Orekhov (42) and Uss (40) were among five Russian nationals and two Venezuelan oil traders charged in an indictment unsealed Wednesday in federal court in Brooklyn, New York.

“As alleged, the defendants were criminal enablers for oligarchs, orchestrating a complex scheme to unlawfully obtain US military technology and Venezuelan sanctioned oil through a myriad transactions involving shell companies and cryptocurrency,” Brooklyn US Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement. “Their efforts undermined security, economic stability and rule of law around the world.”

The US alleges Orkehov and Uss used NDA as a front to purchase sensitive military and dual-use technologies from US manufacturers, including advanced semiconductors and microprocessors used in fighter aircraft, missile systems, smart munitions, satellites and other military applications. According to the US, the items were then shipped to Russia, and some of the same technology was found in Russian weapons seized in Ukraine.

Orekhov and Uss also allegedly used NDA to smuggle hundreds of millions of barrels of oil from Venezuela to Russian and Chinese purchasers, including a Russian aluminium company controlled by a sanctioned oligarch and the world’s largest oil refining, gas and petrochemical conglomerate based in Beijing. The two Venezuelans charged in the case allegedly brokered deals for the oil between NDA and Petróleos de Venezuela, the state-owned oil company, using shell companies to disguise the transactions.

In a communication with one of the Venezuelan traders cited in the indictment, Orekhov allegedly openly admitted that he was acting on behalf of a sanctioned Russian oligarch, saying “He is under sanctions as well. That’s why we [are] acting from this company [NDA]. As fronting.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted