GAUTENG

Music

Corona Sunsets Festival – Johannesburg

Taking the stage at the Corona Sunsets Festival will be some of the biggest names on the local music scene, such as Sun-El Musician, GoodLuck, Zakes Bantwini and Karyendasoul. The lineup also includes international acts such as Kitty Amor, Endless Summer and Nico de Andrea. General admission tickets cost R350 to R750 and are available via Howler.

Where: Huddle Park, Johannesburg

Date: 29 October.

Festivals

Pick n Pay Wine & Food Festival

With more than 40 wine exhibitors, a variety of food vendors, live music, and a wine and canapés pairing experience, there’s much to see and do at the new edition of this festival. General access tickets cost R295 and are available via Quicket. For an additional R295, visitors can also enjoy a pre-packed picnic bag, full of an assortment of tasty eats. The event begins at 12.30pm and entrance is only for adults older than 18. Make sure you have your bank card handy, the event is cashless.

Where: Wanderers Cricket Club, Johannesburg

When: 22 – 23 October.

Mogale Festival

Taking place in various locations across Pretoria, the festival features talks and performances by local poets, artists, musicians, storytellers and scholars. Among the artists featured are spoken word duo Yamoria, author Vuyelwa Maluleke, writer Modise Sekgothe, drummer Justin Badenhorst, and more. Tickets cost between R80 and R360 and are available via Plankton.

Where: African Beer Emporium, Pretoria

When: 25 – 30 October.

Garden Show

Gardens Of the Golden City 2022

Open Gardens, organised by charitable organisation Gardens of the Golden City, gives members of the public the opportunity to explore and discover 10 different gardens throughout the summer season. The upcoming open garden of Lynne Marais, is located within the Melville Koppies Nature Reserve. Visitors can join a guided walk through the area, beginning at 11am. Entrance costs R50, while the walk costs R40, payable in person.

When: 26 Eleventh Avenue, Johannesburg

When: 29 – 30 October.

WESTERN CAPE

Theatre

Betrayal

Written by the late, award-winning British playwright Harold Pinter, ‘Betrayal’ will have a limited run of shows at Cape Town’s Artscape Theatre. The play tells the story of married couple Emma and Robert, and Emma’s secret, seven-year affair with her husband’s close friend Jerry. Presented by 2Sugars Productions, it was directed by Chris Weare, and stars Marlisa Doubell, Pierre Malherbe and Matt Newman. Tickets cost R200 and are available via Computicket.

Where: Artscape Arena, Cape Town:

When: 20 – 29 October.

Tribute to a legend

In honour of South African Jazz songstress Sylvia Mdunyelwa, the show pays tribute to the impressive musician, whose career spans the past five decades. Mdunyelwa is known for songs such as ‘More Today Than Yesterday’ and ‘The Nearness Of You’. Among the performing artists is Jazz Saxophonist extraordinaire McCoy Mrubata. Tickets cost R200 and are available via Computicket.

Where: Artscape Theatre Centre, Cape Town

When: 21 – 22 October.

Music

Andrew Young Plays The Beatles

Beatles fans can expect a spin on well-known classics by the English rock band, courtesy of Liverpool-born saxophonist Andrew Young. The show will include the renditions of hit songs such as ‘Hey Jude’, ‘Penny Lane’ and ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’. The show takes place from 6pm to 8.30pm. Tickets cost R200 and are available via Computicket.

Where: Langebaan Boutique Hotel & Spa, Langebaan

When: 28 October.

The Mzansi Tenors in Concert

This new group of budding stars was formed by part-time UCT and Stellenbosch singing lecturer Sipho Fubesi, who is also a talented tenor himself, having performed at the Royal Opera House in London. If you’re a fan of opera and classical music, then mark your calendar for the upcoming show. The concert begins at 7pm. Tickets cost R150 per adult and R80 for students, available via webtickets.

Where: Baxter Theatre Centre, Cape Town

When: 28 October.

EASTERN CAPE

Festivals

Concours Sur Mesure Festival

The upcoming festival will feature a host of weekend activities, including a Wine & Motor Show, a Mad Hatters Gin & Tea Party, complimentary wine tastings, live music and a comedy show by Gino Fabbri. The event will also feature a beer run, 80s music parties, Greek nights, plate-breaking, a squash tournament, a longboarding competition and an airfield fly-in. Tickets cost from R350 per person (depending on the event) and are available via Quicket.

Where: St Francis College Fields, St Francis Bay

When: 27 – 30 October.

KWAZULU-NATAL

Live Shows

John Vlismas Show

This Thursday evening entertainment fundraiser aims to raise money for the Philakade Care Home. The show will feature award-winning South African stand-up comedian John Vlismas, live music performances and a curry dinner. The show begins at 6.30pm until 10.30pm. Tickets cost R260 and are available via Quicket.

Where: The Venue at Cotswold, Durban

When: 27 October

NORTH WEST

Music

Bach: The Flute Sonatas

Indulge in an afternoon filled with performances of the works of classical music legend Johann Sebastian Bach, played by pianist Tinus Botha and André Oosthuizen, on the flute. Classical music lovers can expect “the A major and B minor flute sonatas, the partita for solo flute and French suite Nr 5 for solo piano”. Tickets cost R110 and are available on Quicket. The concert runs from 3.30pm to 5pm.

Where: NWU School of Music & Conservatory Hall, Potchefstroom

When: 30 October. DM/ML

