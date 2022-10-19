A customers withdraws money from an ATM at a Barclays Plc bank branch in Croydon, London on Monday, 26 September 2022.

An Asia Pacific share gauge fluctuated, with stocks rising in Japan and South Korea but falling in Hong Kong. US equity futures signalled further gains after several positive results on Tuesday, including from Netflix which reported a surge in subscribers.

Treasury yields held near multi-year highs before the publication of US housing data for September and the Fed’s Beige Book. The yield on the 10-year hit 4.02%.

The dollar was steady, while the pound rose against most G10 peers ahead of the first inflation data to print in wake of the UK government’s fiscal fiasco and as the nation backs a new chancellor.

In Japan, the authorities continued their jawboning of the yen, with Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki saying he is increasing the frequency of monitoring foreign-exchange markets. The currency hovered at around 149 per dollar.

Upbeat company results, cheaper valuations and UK policy reversals have helped buoy risk appetite. The sentiment on stocks and global growth among fund managers surveyed by Bank of America shows full capitulation, opening the way for equities to bottom in the first half of 2023.

Despite the optimism, Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at US Bank Wealth Management, warned that challenges remain. “Analysts’ consensus earnings projections remain subject to downward revision,” he wrote in a note. “Inflationary trends, hawkish Fed commentary, and a slower earnings growth pace in 2023 are key contributors weighing on investor sentiment and equity prices.”

Some regional Fed directors last month favoured raising a key interest rate by a smaller or larger amount than the 75 basis points that policy makers ultimately decided was needed to curb persistent inflation, according to minutes of discount-rate meetings released on Tuesday.

Japanese authorities may not achieve much from their intervention in the yen, according to Sean Callow, senior currency strategist at Westpac Banking Corp.

“It’s more, I guess, just keeping the market honest as far as the speculative positioning, just hoping it doesn’t get too stretched, doesn’t become too much of a one-way bet,” Callow said on Bloomberg Television. “But really it’s not likely to achieve much and I think most central banks in certainly G7 and G20 would prefer just to keep out.”

Oil climbed from a two-week low on concern that the European Union’s latest sanctions on Russian fuel could exacerbate the market tightness that the US is trying to alleviate with additional sales. The Biden administration will announce on Wednesday a plan to release 15 million barrels from US emergency oil reserves in an effort to ease high gasoline prices.

Elsewhere, gold was little changed and Bitcoin traded around $19,300. BM/DM