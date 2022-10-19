X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

R0.00

How much we charge you to read Daily Maverick: R0.00

How many readers come to us each month: 9.8 million

How many of those contribute to keep us going: 0.2%

Become part of that 0.2% by contributing R6 per day

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
SA Economy Likely in Technical Recession, Citi Says

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

SA Economy Likely in Technical Recession, Citi Says

Shoppers in a market in the central business district of Pretoria. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
19 Oct 2022
0

South Africa’s economy is likely in a technical recession as intensified power cuts and heightened uncertainty caused by Russia’s war with Ukraine rippled through global financial markets. 

The economy likely contracted for a second consecutive quarter in the three months through September, Gina Schoeman, an economist at Citibank South Africa, said at the Bloomberg Capital Markets Forum in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

“We were coming off a very high base in the first quarter. In the third quarter the power outages, which we call loadshedding, has been enough to obviously pull that back,” Schoeman said. “Alongside that the inflation spike — the combination of that means that currently third quarter growth is tracking negative which means we are very likely to fall into technical recession now because of our own local factors.”

South Africa’s gross domestic product contracted 0.7% in the second quarter compared with downwardly revised growth of 1.7% in the previous three months, Statistics South Africa said in September. The size of the continent’s most industrialized economy became smaller than it was before the coronavirus pandemic after the worst flooding in almost three decades and severe power outages.

“We actually end up this year, just shy of 2% growth,” Schoeman said. “If we look at our historical average, outside of the Covid years, isn’t too bad going.”

Commodity Boom

While South Africa’s medium-term budget, which Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will present on Oct. 26, may show that the country’s finances have benefited from the commodity boom, issues with export capacity have limited gains, according to Schoeman.

“You’re going to get next week, another budget coming out of South Africa that’s going to be better than they thought it would be simply because of commodity prices,” she said. “We haven’t been able to do anything to really up our export volumes, it’s all been a price effect so we’ve effectively missed out on another commodity price cycle, which comes down to a lot of our local issues.”

The country’s biggest exporters have had to revise their shipments due to reduced capacity at Transnet SOC Ltd. terminals. The state-owned freight rail operator has been marred with logistics interruptions exacerbated by flooding, aging infrastructure and security-related problems.

Read: Coal Boom Can’t Halt Sliding Exports From Africa’s Top Terminal

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted