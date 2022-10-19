[%% img-description %%]
SUPPLY & DEMAND

Apple cuts production of iPhone 14 Plus – The Information

A customer holds an Apple iPhone XS Max box during a sales launch at a store in Chicago, Illinois, US, 21 September 2018.
By Reuters
19 Oct 2022
0

Apple Inc is cutting production of iPhone 14 Plus within weeks of starting shipments as it re-evaluates demand for the mid-range model, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people involved in the company's supply chain.

The Cupertino, California-based company told at least one manufacturer in China to immediately halt production of iPhone 14 Plus components, according to the report.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The iPhone 14 Plus, part of a new line-up announced on September 7, is positioned as a cheaper alternative to its more expensive iPhone Pro models but is equipped with a large screen. The phone started being shipped to customers on October 7.

