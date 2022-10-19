The Cupertino, California-based company told at least one manufacturer in China to immediately halt production of iPhone 14 Plus components, according to the report.
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The iPhone 14 Plus, part of a new line-up announced on September 7, is positioned as a cheaper alternative to its more expensive iPhone Pro models but is equipped with a large screen. The phone started being shipped to customers on October 7.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet