That the Russian military company Wagner is the only instigator of conflict in Africa was a “historic lie”, said International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor in the closing keynote address of the Financial Times Africa Summit in London on Tuesday, pointing the finger also at foreign governments.

“There are many, many external actors on the African continent whose sole interest is the control of the resources of Africa. And we need to acknowledge this and be public about it,” Pandor said.

“It is, yes, mercenary groups. But there are also governments that play a very negative role that are always present when there’s conflict and whose role has not served to advance the African continent.

“So, I think we need a realistic acknowledgement of all who interfere in the development and progress of Africa. If we do that, I believe we’ll create a landscape for investment and for the development and success of the African continent.”

Pandor’s observation about Wagner was consistent with Pretoria’s refusal to single out Russia for special blame for its invasion of Ukraine in February and for its continuing bombardment of the country since then.

The Wagner Group, owned by Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is playing a growing role in international conflicts, in Ukraine, Syria and Africa.

In Ukraine, Wagner is seen by Western analysts — such as the Institute for the Study of War — as steadily encroaching on the role of the official Russian military, which is widely regarded as having performed badly.

Wagner has also been widely reported to have clandestinely represented Russian government interests in the conflicts in Libya, Central African Republic (CAR), Mali and, now, some observers believe, possibly also in Burkina Faso after the second military coup there in eight months. In CAR and in the Sahel, it is believed to have a mandate from the Kremlin to displace France, which has seen its influence waning recently.

The US House of Representatives passed legislation in April which could punish African governments, companies and other actors for doing business with “malign” Russian entities on the continent. The legislation — which has not so far been taken up by the Senate — is believed to have been inspired largely by Wagner’s activities.

On the economic front, Pandor said the African Continental Free Trade Area, which is still being implemented, was key to the prosperity of Africa, including by catalysing industrialisation of the continent. She said free trade could only work if South Africa gave up some of its production capacity to other southern African countries.

Pretoria was looking at how it could share some of this production capacity with its neighbours. This could entail collaborating with other countries in joint production. But it could also entail releasing the entire production of some goods to other countries in the region.

“For a free trade agreement to succeed, one must give something up,” Pandor said. “If we are selfish, we will not succeed.” DM