X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

R0.00

How much we charge you to read Daily Maverick: R0.00

How many readers come to us each month: 9.8 million

How many of those contribute to keep us going: 0.2%

Become part of that 0.2% by contributing R6 per day

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
Russia’s Wagner is not the only evil player in Africa,...

World

FINANCIAL TIMES AFRICA SUMMIT

Russia’s Wagner is not the only evil player in Africa, Naledi Pandor tells London forum

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor. (Photo: Flickr / GCIS)
By Peter Fabricius
18 Oct 2022
0

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor has dismissed the notion that the Russian mercenary organisation Wagner is the only ‘evil’ actor instigating conflict and instability in Africa.

That the Russian military company Wagner is the only instigator of conflict in Africa was a “historic lie”, said International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor in the closing keynote address of the Financial Times Africa Summit in London on Tuesday, pointing the finger also at foreign governments. 

“There are many, many external actors on the African continent whose sole interest is the control of the resources of Africa. And we need to acknowledge this and be public about it,” Pandor said. 

“It is, yes, mercenary groups. But there are also governments that play a very negative role that are always present when there’s conflict and whose role has not served to advance the African continent. 

“So, I think we need a realistic acknowledgement of all who interfere in the development and progress of Africa. If we do that, I believe we’ll create a landscape for investment and for the development and success of the African continent.”

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor delivers her closing keynote address at the FT Africa Summit in London, United Kingdom, 18 October 2022. (Photo: Jacoline Schoonees / Dirco)

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Pandor’s observation about Wagner was consistent with Pretoria’s refusal to single out Russia for special blame for its invasion of Ukraine in February and for its continuing bombardment of the country since then. 

The Wagner Group, owned by Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is playing a growing role in international conflicts, in Ukraine, Syria and Africa. 

In Ukraine, Wagner is seen by Western analysts — such as the Institute for the Study of War — as steadily encroaching on the role of the official Russian military, which is widely regarded as having performed badly.
Wagner has also been widely reported to have clandestinely represented Russian government interests in the conflicts in Libya, Central African Republic (CAR), Mali and, now, some observers believe, possibly also in Burkina Faso after the second military coup there in eight months. In CAR and in the Sahel, it is believed to have a mandate from the Kremlin to displace France, which has seen its influence waning recently. 

The US House of Representatives passed legislation in April which could punish African governments, companies and other actors for doing business with “malign” Russian entities on the continent. The legislation — which has not so far been taken up by the Senate — is believed to have been inspired largely by Wagner’s activities. 

On the economic front, Pandor said the African Continental Free Trade Area, which is still being implemented, was key to the prosperity of Africa, including by catalysing industrialisation of the continent. She said free trade could only work if South Africa gave up some of its production capacity to other southern African countries.

Pretoria was looking at how it could share some of this production capacity with its neighbours. This could entail collaborating with other countries in joint production. But it could also entail releasing the entire production of some goods to other countries in the region. 

“For a free trade agreement to succeed, one must give something up,” Pandor said. “If we are selfish, we will not succeed.” DM 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted