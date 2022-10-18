First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

Coalition of The Good, The Brave and The Determined

If we can take one thing from the political playbook in South Africa, it’s this: coalitions. Because politicians know there is power in numbers and that the best way to drive the change you want is to band together. It’s no different for us, the good people of South Africa who deserve the best possible future this country has to offer.

The only way for us to drive change is to band together. To form a Coalition of The Good, The Brave and The Determined. There are 10 million people who come to Daily Maverick every month as their trusted news source. That is 10 million voters armed with the information that could change the future of this country. With your support, we can ensure that even more people are equipped to cast their votes. Because that is how a country gets saved, with citizens empowered to enforce it.

Our investigative journalists have exposed the illegal movement of misappropriated money; they have shone a light on deals done in the dark; and they have called for the accountability of the corrupt and the criminal.

Their work is free to read, but it is not free to produce. If you value what they do – and their promise to keep doing it – then how about joining that Coalition of The Good, The Brave and The Determined?

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
EU to propose €40bn energy crisis fund

Newsdeck

GAS & ELECTRICITY CRUNCH

EU to propose €40bn energy crisis fund

A partially lit apartment block at night in a residential district of Strasbourg, France. (Photo: Benjamin Girette / Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
18 Oct 2022
0

The European Union plans to propose using as much as 40-billion euros from the bloc’s budget to support people and companies struggling to cope with high prices caused by the energy crisis.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, will offer governments the ability to tap existing cohesion funds to support small and medium-sized companies affected by the price hike of gas and electricity, and to help vulnerable households pay their energy bills through national programmes, according to a draft of the proposal seen by Bloomberg.

The plan would be part of the package of proposals the commission will unveil on Tuesday to address the high energy costs fuelled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. EU leaders are expected to discuss the new set of measures at an October 20-21 summit in Brussels.

The new mechanism would use flexibilities under the cohesion policy to provide support to those affected by the energy price increases, according to a commission official familiar with the plan who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

New Instruments

EU member states have earmarked more than €500-billion to cushion the impact of the energy crunch on consumers and businesses. In addition, the commission and governments are discussing new instruments to address the energy crisis since there is no common agreement on how to finance the new spending.

The plan to use existing cohesion funds would also include providing support for access to the labour market by protecting the jobs of employees and the self-employed through short-time work and other similar schemes, according to the draft document, which is still subject to change.

The additional flexibility given by the EU’s executive arm to member states will mimic the decision taken during the Covid-19 crisis to cope with the pandemic and in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to support fleeing refugees in EU territory. The final figure available per member state would depend on the volume of cohesion funds that remains uncommitted by the national government.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted