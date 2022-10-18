X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

R0.00

How much we charge you to read Daily Maverick: R0.00

How many readers come to us each month: 9.8 million

How many of those contribute to keep us going: 0.2%

Become part of that 0.2% by contributing R6 per day

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

15 Years of Load Shedding. How did we get here? Eskomplicated

Simply put: 15 years of load shedding is not bad luck, it’s bad governance. At Daily Maverick our work is to weed out the corrupt and the inept. Our journalists work to uncover the truth behind the deals that enrich a few and endanger a nation. Through this relentless effort, they are working to ensure a country that works for the benefit of every citizen and where the lights stay on.

It is critical work that we cannot do on our own. To ensure that every South African has access to the truth, our Maverick Insider community ensures that all of our news, investigations and analysis remain free for everyone to read. As more South Africans are empowered with the truth, we can move towards a future where the lights stay on (both literally and figuratively). Become a Maverick Insider and join the 18,500 people who power us when Eskom can’t.

Join Our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
Deutsche Bank HQ Raided by German Prosecutors in Tax Pr...

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Deutsche Bank HQ Raided by German Prosecutors in Tax Probe

Signage for Deutsche Bank AG at the bank's headquarters in the financial district of Frankfurt, Germany, on Friday, May 6, 2022. European banks are counting the rising costs of Russias invasion of Ukraine as the war pushes up commodity prices and disrupts corporate supply chains.
By Bloomberg
18 Oct 2022
0

German authorities raided Deutsche Bank AG’s headquarters as well as the home of former co-chief executive officer, Juergen Fitschen, as part of a vast investigation of the controversial Cum-Ex transactions that’s embroiled some of the world’s most powerful financial firms.

Cologne prosecutors began inspections at the bank’s Frankfurt premises on Tuesday, the lender said, adding that the raid is part of an ongoing investigation pending since 2017, in which the company is fully cooperating.

A spokeswoman for the Cologne authority separately confirmed that 114 officers are raiding the financial institution and the homes of ten suspects without disclosing any names. Fitschen, who was co-CEO between 2012 and 2016, is among those individuals, according to people familiar with the matter. His defense lawyer declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg on Tuesday.

In its sweeping Cum-Ex probe, Cologne has spent most of the year searching German offices of international banks. Officials raided Barclays Plc’s Frankfurt offices in March days after Bank of America Corp.’s Merrill Lynch premises were hit. Morgan Stanley’s offices were searched in May and JPMorgan Chase & Co. in August. A total of 1,500 people are being investigated by Cologne prosecutors.

Cum-Ex transactions took advantage of a now-abandoned method of taxing dividends, which was abused to get multiple refunds through a combination of short sales and other transactions. The practice ended in 2012 when Germany revised its rules, but Cum-Ex may have cost taxpayers more than €10 billion in total, lawmakers estimated. It was named after the Latin terms cum/ex, meaning with/without, because the stocks were sold with and delivered without a dividend payment.

Deutsche Bank has long been caught up in the Cum-Ex scandal. in 2020, it disclosed that five former management board members are under investigation in the tax evasion probe. A year earlier, people familiar with the Cologne probe said that it looked at 80 suspects like to Deutsche Bank, including former co-Chief Executive Officer Josef Ackermann and former investment banking chief Garth Ritchie.

The bank’s role as a prime broker financing the controversial deals set up by funds was highlighted in the first German Cum-Ex trial that lead to a conviction of two former London-based traders in 2020.

Deutsche Bank settled a separate Cum-Ex investigation by Frankfurt prosecutors in 2018. The lender agreed to pay €4 million to end that case, which reviewed its role as a custodian bank in the deals.

Handelsblatt reported the raid at the bank earlier on Tuesday.

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted