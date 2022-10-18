X

China’s biggest airlines plan more international flights at last

People wearing face masks walk around 798 Art Zone, or Dashanzi Art District, in Beijing, China, 12 September 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE/WU HAO)
By Bloomberg
18 Oct 2022
0

More international flights are planned in China – a sign that the government is aware of the country’s growing isolation as it persists with lockdowns and mass testing, which are hallmarks of its Covid Zero policy.

China Eastern Airlines Corp, which has been severely constricted by virus lockdowns in Shanghai, will operate 108 international flights a week from 30 October on 42 routes, including to Tokyo, Seoul and Dubai, according to an announcement on its Weibo social media account, up from 54 flights and 25 routes now. China Southern Airlines Corp, the country’s biggest carrier by passenger volume, will resume services to Tokyo, Jakarta, Dubai, Manila and Bangkok among other destinations at the end of the month, the Paper reported.

Air China resumed services in late September from various Chinese cities to Manila, Jakarta, Tokyo, Athens, Vancouver and Los Angeles. Hainan Airlines announced on Weibo on 15 October that it would add a second weekly flight between Chongqing and Rome from 6 November.

Despite the damage it is doing to the world’s second-biggest economy, President Xi Jinping has staunchly defended his Covid Zero policy and avoided setting a timeline for when China might join other countries in living with the virus, hailing his strategy for saving lives. Pushback against the approach appears to be growing, however, especially in major cities as authorities continue to impose lockdowns and mandatory testing on millions of people. 

There have already been signs of a slight thawing of border controls. In June, China cut hotel quarantine time for arrivals to seven days, and the aviation regulator said the following month that international flights should be resumed in a safe and orderly manner. The cost of remaining isolated is becoming increasingly apparent, with the International Monetary Fund warning that China’s economic growth will likely slow to 3.2% this year, way below the government’s 5.5% goal. 

China Southern shares rose as much as 3.6% in Hong Kong on Tuesday morning, while China Eastern added as much as 5.6% and Air China jumped 5.1%. Beijing Capital International Airport Co. advanced 3.1%. 

For now, flights in and out of China remain at about 95% below pre-Covid levels, according to data provider VariFlight. BM/DM

