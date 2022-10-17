First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

Coalition of The Good, The Brave and The Determined

If we can take one thing from the political playbook in South Africa, it’s this: coalitions. Because politicians know there is power in numbers and that the best way to drive the change you want is to band together. It’s no different for us, the good people of South Africa who deserve the best possible future this country has to offer.

The only way for us to drive change is to band together. To form a Coalition of The Good, The Brave and The Determined. There are 10 million people who come to Daily Maverick every month as their trusted news source. That is 10 million voters armed with the information that could change the future of this country. With your support, we can ensure that even more people are equipped to cast their votes. Because that is how a country gets saved, with citizens empowered to enforce it.

Our investigative journalists have exposed the illegal movement of misappropriated money; they have shone a light on deals done in the dark; and they have called for the accountability of the corrupt and the criminal.

Their work is free to read, but it is not free to produce. If you value what they do – and their promise to keep doing it – then how about joining that Coalition of The Good, The Brave and The Determined?

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
UK Government Scraps Energy Bill Price Freeze After Thi...

Newsdeck

Newsdeck

UK Government Scraps Energy Bill Price Freeze After This Winter

The UKs program to freeze energy prices to help households shoulder the burden of rising costs will be scrapped at the end of this winter. Photographer: Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images
By Bloomberg
17 Oct 2022
0

The UK’s program to freeze energy prices to help households shoulder the burden of rising costs will be scrapped at the end of this winter.

It would be “irresponsible” for the government to continue exposing the public finances to unlimited volatility in international gas prices, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said in a statement to broadcasters on Monday. The Treasury will carry out a review into a replacement program.

https://t.co/wDkuPlr7Vi pic.twitter.com/KSepyqjR2j

— Bloomberg UK (@BloombergUK) October 17, 2022

The energy price freeze — at £2,500 — was a landmark policy for Prime Minister Liz Truss. It was supposed to run for two years, keeping prices stable for households amid the worst cost-of-living crisis for decades. The policy was expected to need about £130 billion, but could require more if wholesale gas prices increase with the government on the hook for the extra costs.

“I’m announcing today a Treasury-led review into how we support energy bills beyond April next year,” Hunt said. “The objective is to design a new approach that will cost the taxpayer significantly less than planned, whilst ensuring enough support for those in need.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted