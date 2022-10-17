X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

Coalition of The Good, The Brave and The Determined

If we can take one thing from the political playbook in South Africa, it’s this: coalitions. Because politicians know there is power in numbers and that the best way to drive the change you want is to band together. It’s no different for us, the good people of South Africa who deserve the best possible future this country has to offer.

The only way for us to drive change is to band together. To form a Coalition of The Good, The Brave and The Determined. There are 10 million people who come to Daily Maverick every month as their trusted news source. That is 10 million voters armed with the information that could change the future of this country. With your support, we can ensure that even more people are equipped to cast their votes. Because that is how a country gets saved, with citizens empowered to enforce it.

Our investigative journalists have exposed the illegal movement of misappropriated money; they have shone a light on deals done in the dark; and they have called for the accountability of the corrupt and the criminal.

Their work is free to read, but it is not free to produce. If you value what they do – and their promise to keep doing it – then how about joining that Coalition of The Good, The Brave and The Determined?

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
Truss faces whim of markets and mutinous UK MPs in key...

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Truss faces whim of markets and mutinous UK MPs in key week

Liz Truss, UK prime minister, during a news conference at Downing Street in London on Friday, 14 October 2022. Truss fired Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng and replaced him with former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt as she prepared to make a humiliating U-turn on parts of her economic plan.
By Bloomberg
17 Oct 2022
0

Britain’s beleaguered prime minister Liz Truss is battling to rescue her premiership this week, when financial markets will deliver a fresh verdict on her screeching economic reset while mutinous backbenchers plot to oust her.

Only 40 days in office, Truss spent Sunday huddling with new Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, her pick to restore stability after a humiliating climbdown that included sacking her initial choice for the job and junking an economic plan that triggered a sell-off in UK assets. 

While markets will be testing Truss, her fate ultimately rests with a Conservative Party that has her scrambling to save her job.

Truss will host a reception for the Cabinet at 10 Downing Street on Monday evening to continue to get their input into a medium-term fiscal plan, which Hunt will announce on 31 October, according to an official familiar with the matter. Hunt will also host meetings with all Conservative MPs this week to get their feedback, the official said.

Hunt spent the weekend outlining a radically different fiscal approach – taxes would have to rise, spending would have to be cut – in a bid to prevent further punishing increases in UK government borrowing costs. Gilts sold off dramatically on Friday afternoon after an underwhelming press conference by Truss, and the Bank of England’s emergency bond-buying programme, introduced to calm markets after Truss unveiled her mini-budget, has now expired.

The pound rose in early Asian trading on Monday as investors speculated that more of Truss’s package of unfunded tax cuts might be reversed. FTSE 100 futures slid as much 0.6% at open, although faring better than the Euro Stoxx 50 contracts. 

If Truss can weather the markets, her second test will be to grapple with a party in open revolt. As of Sunday evening, three Tory MPs were publicly calling for her to quit and multiple others said privately they’ll write to Graham Brady, the chairman of the backbench 1922 Committee, urging him to change party rules so a vote of confidence can be held in Truss. 

In recent weeks, I have watched as the Government has undermined Britain’s economic credibility & fractured our Party irreparably. 

Plotting against Truss is accelerating because the Tories are spooked by a record poll deficit against Labour and the belief they face electoral meltdown if she is allowed to stay in post. Supporters of Rishi Sunak, who came second to Truss in the recent Tory leadership contest, stepped up efforts over the weekend to secure support to install him. 

Julian Smith, a former chief whip, has been in touch with multiple Conservative MPs to gauge support for a so-called Sunak coronation, bypassing another vote from the party’s grassroots supporters. Mel Stride, a vocal critic of Truss and a Sunak supporter, is hosting a dinner for MPs on Monday evening, following a similar event last week.

An ally of Truss warned that the plotters do not have any regard for the UK’s economic prosperity or the fate of the markets. The plotters will not get a coronation and will simply bring about a general election, the person said. 

Truss’s position is protected by a one-year immunity clause under current Conservative rules. About two thirds of the party’s nearly 360 MPs need to tell the 1922’s executive to change the rules before it would do so, according to a person familiar with its deliberations, meaning an imminent ouster of Truss isn’t likely. The executive won’t meet until Wednesday, the person said.

Still, Truss could plausibly limp on for weeks or months with the markets calmed, her policy platform reversed and Hunt effectively in charge, according to a senior Conservative operator who spoke on condition of anonymity. This is the most likely outcome, the person said, because there’s no unity candidate and enough MPs want to give the new Hunt operation a chance.

Fighting to keep her premiership alive, Truss spent Sunday locked in talks with her chancellor at her official country residence about the contents of the government’s medium-term fiscal plan.

Earlier, Hunt said nothing is “off the table” when asked whether he will abandon more of Truss’s tax-cutting agenda, confirming that he is now the leading government voice on UK fiscal policy.

In a BBC interview on Sunday, Hunt declined to rule out delaying by a year the prime minister’s plan to cut the basic rate of income tax, a move that would amount to another U-turn. A delay could save £5 billion, according to a report in the Sunday Times.

But it’s still a live question about whether Truss even survives until Halloween for the fiscal plan, her fate resting in the hands of financial markets and her backbenchers. 

Truss has “undermined Britain’s credibility as a trustworthy, responsible leading economy, and fractured our party in a potentially irreparable manner”, Tory MP Jamie Wallis said in his letter calling for her resignation. “You no longer hold the confidence of the country or the parliamentary party.” BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted