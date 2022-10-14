X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

Coalition of The Good, The Brave and The Determined

If we can take one thing from the political playbook in South Africa, it’s this: coalitions. Because politicians know there is power in numbers and that the best way to drive the change you want is to band together. It’s no different for us, the good people of South Africa who deserve the best possible future this country has to offer.

The only way for us to drive change is to band together. To form a Coalition of The Good, The Brave and The Determined. There are 10 million people who come to Daily Maverick every month as their trusted news source. That is 10 million voters armed with the information that could change the future of this country. With your support, we can ensure that even more people are equipped to cast their votes. Because that is how a country gets saved, with citizens empowered to enforce it.

Our investigative journalists have exposed the illegal movement of misappropriated money; they have shone a light on deals done in the dark; and they have called for the accountability of the corrupt and the criminal.

Their work is free to read, but it is not free to produce. If you value what they do – and their promise to keep doing it – then how about joining that Coalition of The Good, The Brave and The Determined?

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
Touch of nature — Braille trail launched at Worcester b...

South Africa

GROUNDUP

Touch of nature — Braille trail launched at Worcester botanical gardens

The magnificent Karoo Desert National Botanical Garden in Worcester is becoming more accessible to people with disabilities. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)
By Ashraf Hendricks
14 Oct 2022
0

The trail is accessible to people who use wheelchairs and people who are blind or visually impaired.

The Karoo Desert National Botanical Garden is a spectacular showcase of flora from South Africa’s arid and semi-arid regions. Located in Worcester, the garden is famous for its kokerboom, succulents, aloes and bright coloured vygies (when in season). And with a brand new braille trail, these attractions have become more accessible than ever.

Designed for blind or visually impaired people and people who use wheelchairs, the 154m long trail was launched on 30 September. Visitors to the trail are treated to a sensory experience with plants and rocks that can be touched and aromatic plants that can be smelled.

“The main attraction is the explanations of our plants,” said Ricardo Riddles, Garden Manager at the Karoo Desert National Botanical Garden. He explains that what makes this trail different is that people can interact with the storyboards. “You can read it in braille, you can read it in words, but you can also listen … using a QR code,” he said. These educational inserts are translated to English and Afrikaans and some of the audio transcriptions are in Dutch. 

Along the lizard-shaped pathway, recorded recitals by local poets can be listened to. David Kramer, who was born in Worcester, is one of the artists and has recorded a song for the trail. All of this is easily accessible with the use of raised flower beds which means people don’t have to bend down to touch the plants on the ground. And while similar trails depend on a rope for direction, this trail uses a brick curb and tactile paving to guide people.

Riddles says that the design was created with help from the Pioneer School for the Visually Impaired in Worcester. The trail cost about R330,000 to build. This covered items such as the paving, the erection of the flowerbeds, benches and trees.

Braille Trail, Worcester
The Braille Trail is about 150m long. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

Fifteen-year-old Jeanne-Chayil Arendse is a grade 9 learner at the Pioneer school. She started losing her eyesight in 2016, and is blind today. “I really enjoyed it,” she said. She used a cane to navigate through the trail. She said that she really appreciated the raised flower beds, making the plants easy to touch. Her favourite part of the trail was the textured rocks.

Arendse said that she has been to many parks that are not accessible to blind people and she would need to use a guide to get around and orientate herself. This isn’t ideal, she says. “Sometimes you just don’t want people around you and you just want to connect with nature.” Arendse hopes that there will be more accessible parks in the future. Trails like this help “my people connect with the world and nature,” she says.

The idea for the braille trail originated in 2014, but the project only received funding in 2021. Some of this funding came from the Rowland and Leta Hill Trust, the Cape Winelands Municipality and the Botanical Society of South Africa.

Riddles said that he feels relieved now that it’s complete but there is more that he wants to do. “Currently the garden is about 20% wheelchair friendly. I want to push that to a higher level … to 80%“. But to achieve this, he says it will require a lot more funding. DM

Ricardo Riddles
Ricardo Riddles wants about 80% of the garden to eventually be accessible. That will require a lot more funding. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks)

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted