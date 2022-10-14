First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We need our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we’re not going to force you to pay. We’re going to use the magical powers of logic to convince you that it’s worth the investment. Ready? Here goes:

If you contribute, say, R200/month and become a Maverick Insider member that works out to about R6.57 a day. If you happen to use Uber or Uber Eats, you get that R200 straight back in vouchers every month. It’s a no-brainer.

Why should you pay? Well, because we provide a service to you (the news) that you use regularly to stay informed. If you value that service, and would like to see us stick around to continue delivering that service, then we need our readers’ help. Our journalism has a huge impact in exposing corruption and demanding accountability. That’s worth investing in. We don’t force our readers to pay because not everyone can afford to - we get that - and because it’s essential that the entire electorate have access to knowing what’s really going on.

If you want to see South Africa change for the better, and you can spare R6.57 a day, then sign up to Maverick Insider and let’s do it together.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Reality bites – the struggles of becoming an adult

Defend Truth

STREET TALK

Reality bites – the struggles of becoming an adult

Guests talk about the often rocky road to adulthood. (Photo: Supplied by Street Talk)
By Street Talk
14 Oct 2022
0

Bills, responsibilities and living up to your parents’ dreams – becoming an adult isn’t always what it’s chalked up to be. This group of participants share their struggles of transitioning into adulthood while setting boundaries with their parents’ expectations.

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk Logo

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us at www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted