First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We need our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we’re not going to force you to pay. We’re going to use the magical powers of logic to convince you that it’s worth the investment. Ready? Here goes:

If you contribute, say, R200/month and become a Maverick Insider member that works out to about R6.57 a day. If you happen to use Uber or Uber Eats, you get that R200 straight back in vouchers every month. It’s a no-brainer.

Why should you pay? Well, because we provide a service to you (the news) that you use regularly to stay informed. If you value that service, and would like to see us stick around to continue delivering that service, then we need our readers’ help. Our journalism has a huge impact in exposing corruption and demanding accountability. That’s worth investing in. We don’t force our readers to pay because not everyone can afford to - we get that - and because it’s essential that the entire electorate have access to knowing what’s really going on.

If you want to see South Africa change for the better, and you can spare R6.57 a day, then sign up to Maverick Insider and let’s do it together.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Our World in Pictures: Week 41 of 2022

Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures: Week 41 of 2022

A video of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is played during a hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on October 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The bipartisan committee, in possibly its final hearing, has been gathering evidence for almost a year related to the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. On January 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol Building during an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for President Joe Biden. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
14 Oct 2022
0

Shocking, moving, terrifying, surprising... These are the images of some of this week’s events around the world.

Members of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol vote unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump during a hearing in the Cannon House Office Building on October 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. The bipartisan committee, in possibly its final hearing, has been gathering evidence for almost a year related to the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.  (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Rep. Adam Schiff (C) (D-CA) listens to testimony with other committee members during a hearing on the January 6th investigation in the Cannon House Office Building on October 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
A video of former President Donald Trump is played during a hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on October 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) listens to testimony during a hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on October 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport on October 08, 2022 in Minden, Nevada. Former U.S. President Donald Trump held a campaign-style rally for Nevada GOP candidates ahead of the state’s midterm election on November 8th. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
US President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.  Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill, seated with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz touches her hands to her head as the last of the 17 verdicts were read in the penalty phase of Cruzs trial at the Broward County Courthouse October 13, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Cruz, who plead guilty to 17 counts of premeditated murder in the 2018 shootings, is the most lethal mass shooter to stand trial in the U.S. He was previously sentenced to 17 consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for 17 additional counts of attempted murder for the students he injured that day. (Photo by Amy Beth Bennett-Pool/Getty Images)
Sentence mitigation specialist Kate O’Shea, and Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeill speak behind the defendant’s back after the verdicts were read in the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse October 13, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Amy Beth Bennett-Pool/Getty Images)
People hug at the site of a blast by a pedestrian bridge overlooking the Dnipro River in the city centre on October 10, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. That day’s explosions, which came shortly after 8:00 local time, were the largest such attacks in the capital in months. (Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images)
Lyudmila Sergeevna, who lost one foot after stepping on a mine in September, is treated at the hospital in Izyum, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, 13 October 2022. Kharkiv and surrounding areas have been the target of heavy shelling since February 2022, when Russian troops entered Ukraine territory starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
A young girl looks at suspected debris from a missile at the site of a blast by a pedestrian bridge overlooking the Dnipro River in the city centre on October 10, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images)
Two men take shelter in Kyiv city centre following a series of large explosions on October 10, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.  (Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images)
People look at the site of a blast by a pedestrian bridge overlooking the Dnipro River in the city centre on October 10, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.  (Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images)
Emergency service workers put a barricade in place at the site of a blast by a pedestrian bridge overlooking the Dnipro River in the city centre on October 10, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.  (Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images)
A handout photo released by the press service of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine shows a residential building damaged by shelling, in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, 13 October 2022, amid Russia’s invasion. Mykolaiv was hit by rocket attacks with one of them hitting a residential building in a district of the city. At least two people died and five others were reported trapped under the rubble, SES said on 13 October. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE HANDOUT
Emergency services personnel speak to a young girl as they attend the site of a blast by a high-rise building on October 10, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.  (Photo by Ed Ram/Getty Images)
A destroyed building in the city of Izyum, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, 13 October 2022. Kharkiv and surrounding areas have been the target of heavy shelling since February 2022, when Russian troops entered Ukraine territory starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
Red Cross workers carry a body bag containing a 3-year-old boy suspected of dying from Ebola on October 13, 2022 in Mubende, Uganda. Emergency response teams, isolation centres and treatment tents have been set up by the Ugandan health authorities around the central Mubende district after 17 recorded deaths and 48 confirmed cases from an outbreak of the Ebola virus. The first death from this outbreak of the Ebola-Sudan strain of the virus was announced on 19 September and as yet, there is no vaccine for this strain. (Photo by Luke Dray/Getty Images)
A prayer is read during a Safe and Dignified Burial of an Ebola victim on October 11, 2022 in Mubende, Uganda. (Photo by Luke Dray/Getty Images)
Greta Thunberg attends the Fridays For Future protest at Mynttorget in Stockholm, Sweden, 14 October 2022. EPA-EFE/Jonas Ekstromer
Ai-Da Robot, the world’s first ultra-realistic humanoid robot artist, appears at a photo call in a committee room in the House of Lords on October 11, 2022 in London, England. AI-Da Robot delivered her maiden speech to members of the Lords Communications and Digital Committee in the House of Lords. She explores the theme of whether creativity in the UK is under attack from technology and also the role of machine learning, machine creativity and Artificial Intelligence within the UK’s creative industries. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)
Thuli Madonsela and Ndavi Nokeri (Miss South Africa 2022) at the launch of the Miss South Africa 2022 Advocacy Campaign at Con Hill on October 13, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Miss South Africa 2022 Ndavi Nokeri will devote her reign to redressing the issues of imbalance in education through her advocacy campaign, Ed-Unite. (Photo by Gallo Images/Papi Morake)
Thami Dish Kotlolo & Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri during the Feathers Nominees Announcement And Pride Flag Hoisting at Constitutional Hill on October 13, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The awards celebrate and recognise individuals who support, inspire and empower the LGBTI (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex) community. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape) DM/ ML
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted