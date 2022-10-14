X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.7% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.3% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.3% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.3%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Join our Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
IMF sees China Covid Zero exit in 2023, calls for more...

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

IMF sees China Covid Zero exit in 2023, calls for more stimulus

Pedestrians in Pudong's Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai, China, on Monday, 20 June 2022. (Photo: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
14 Oct 2022
0

China may not move away from its stringent Covid Zero policy until the second half of next year, according to the International Monetary Fund’s top official in the country, who also called for more monetary and fiscal stimulus to support the economy. 

The IMF assumes conditions for lifting the zero-tolerance approach to combating Covid infections will be in place by the latter half of next year, Steven Barnett, the senior resident representative in China, said in an interview on Bloomberg TV on Friday. 

The Covid Zero strategy – which entails mass testing the population, quarantine for those infected and their close contacts, and city-wide lockdowns – has been disruptive for the economy, with growth likely to slow to just 3.2% this year, according to IMF estimates.

Barnett said the Covid policy worked well for China in 2020 and 2021 but has taken a heavy toll on the economy this year because of the highly transmissible nature of the omicron variant, which has led to lockdowns of major cities like Shanghai.

The IMF official said Beijing still has room to provide more stimulus for the economy after the central bank already cut interest rates and the government beefed up infrastructure investment. He said Chinese policymakers should focus their measures more on supporting consumption than investment, which he argued would boost domestic demand in a more efficient way.

While there’s space for China’s monetary policy to “stay accommodated” given low inflation in the country, fiscal policy is the “key,” Barnett said.

“I would highlight that it’s not just the size of the deficit and how much they increase spending, but really the composition of spending,” he said. “There’s really potential to rotate the composition of fiscal policy to shift away from supporting investment and more towards supporting consumption. That actually would provide a bigger boost to demand.” BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted