X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk .

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Buy us a Coffee
Become a Maverick Insider

What happens when the news doesn’t happen?

We know we’re not always the bearers of good news — apologies for that. We know that the seemingly endless reel of Daily Maverick investigations exposing all matters of crime and corruption can get you down. But what if we said these stories are actually holding the country together?

South Africa would be far worse off if the #GuptaLeaks had never happened or if Scorpio, our investigative unit, had never been established. Or if our journalists didn’t expose the failures of state departments.

Their job is not to simply report on what’s happened. It’s also to put a stop to what could happen. But we need our readers’ help to make sure we can keep shedding light on the criminal and the corrupt.

If you value knowing that we’re out here doing our jobs, please consider joining Maverick Insider for whatever amount you choose. One headline we don’t ever want to publish is the last headline we’ve seen too many news publications publish: “We’re closing”

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Protesters shut down Elim Mall in Limpopo to demand job...

South Africa

GROUNDUP

Protesters shut down Limpopo shopping mall demanding jobs for community members

Protesters demanding jobs were addressed by community leaders outside the mall. (Photo: Bernard Chiguvare)
By Bernard Chiguvare for GroundUp
13 Oct 2022
0

Road to Louis Trichardt closed while children miss out on school.

Hundreds of protesters closed down the Elim Mall on Thursday, blocking the road to Louis Trichardt in Limpopo with bricks and rubbish, demanding that local people be employed at the mall.

Motorists could not get through to the shopping mall or to Elim hospital, and learners could not attend school.

Elim Mall falls under Njhakanjhaka traditional area but is also within reach of Dhavana traditional area. The protesters were mostly from Dhavana.

Walter Mabasa, a community leader from Dhavana, said crime was rife in Elim and most of those responsible were unemployed. “We realised shop owners were hiring friends or relatives who are from outside our area. This should not be the case.”

He said attempts to engage the mall management to hire more people from the area had been unsuccessful. “The mall is not going to open until we meet the owners of this mall,” said Mabasa.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Vicky Muvhali, chairperson of the Njhakanjhaka traditional council, said the council was not aware of the shutdown.

A woman described as the new mall manager said she was not allowed to speak to the media. GroundUp requested the contact details of the mall owner from the manager but she could not provide them.

The closing of the mall has affected some local business people. “I bought this taxi through instalments so if I lose business for a day it means I will not be able to pay my monthly instalments,” said minibus taxi owner Thomas Baloyi.

Tshifiwa Tshilambyane, who runs a fruit and vegetable stall next to the mall, said though she is in support of the shut down she will run at a loss.“I have made a big order for the week but most of my fruit will get rotten as no-one is coming to buy,” she said. DM

Elim Mall protesters
Protesters closed the road on Thursday. (Photo: Bernard Chiguvare)

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted