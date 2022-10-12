A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk .

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Buy us a Coffee
Become a Maverick Insider

What happens when the news doesn’t happen?

We know we’re not always the bearers of good news — apologies for that. We know that the seemingly endless reel of Daily Maverick investigations exposing all matters of crime and corruption can get you down. But what if we said these stories are actually holding the country together?

South Africa would be far worse off if the #GuptaLeaks had never happened or if Scorpio, our investigative unit, had never been established. Or if our journalists didn’t expose the failures of state departments.

Their job is not to simply report on what’s happened. It’s also to put a stop to what could happen. But we need our readers’ help to make sure we can keep shedding light on the criminal and the corrupt.

If you value knowing that we’re out here doing our jobs, please consider joining Maverick Insider for whatever amount you choose. One headline we don’t ever want to publish is the last headline we’ve seen too many news publications publish: “We’re closing”

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
What’s cooking today: Salt rock T-bone steak

TGIFOOD

HOT ROCK

What’s cooking today: Salt rock T-bone steak

Tony Jackman’s salt block T-bone steak, served on a salt block. (Photo: Tony Jackman)
By Tony Jackman
12 Oct 2022
0

Salt plus fire plus meat equals bliss at the braai side.

My salt rock spends much of its life forgotten in a corner of the braai, neglected and morose. But it’s madly easy to clean it up and make it as good as new. Just fill a sink with lukewarm water, and use a soft scourer (the coarser side of it) to scrub it in water, until all collected grime and dust are gone. Your salt rock will be gleaming pink once more, and ready to cook on.

It’s important to know that you should not salt your steak before cooking, or even afterwards. The salt block will give it all the salty flavour it needs, right through to the centre. 

I use the salt block on the braai grid with masses of very hot coals below. You need to allow time for the salt block to heat through, before putting your steak on top. Then you need a little patience as it cooks slowly.

I used the reverse sear method, waiting for the T-bone to cook gently on both sides for about 5 minutes per side, then took it off the salt block and onto the grid to catch some char.

This recipe is for one of those massive T-bones widely available at the supermarkets that specialise in quality meat and good cuts. I bought mine at my local SuperSpar. It weighed a hefty 800 g and was 4 cm thick at the bone end.

(Recipe is per 1 large T-bone steak which can be sliced and shared by two people once cooked)

Ingredients

800 g T-bone steak, 4 cm thick

Black pepper to taste

2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

2 Tbsp olive oil

Method

Best start in the morning. Chop the garlic and stir it into the olive oil. Smear it on both sides of the steak. Leave it to stand uncovered on a plate in the fridge all day, and remove it an hour or more before cooking it.

Make a fire and get plenty of hot coals racked up. Put a cleaned grid on, about one hand’s height above the coals, and put the salt block on the grid. Leave it for about 15 minutes to get really hot.

Put the steak on, leave it for 5 to 7 minutes, or until you’re happy that it’s medium rare at the centre, then turn and repeat on the other side. Move it onto the hot coals on the grid alongside, stoke up the coals (rake them in right under the steak for the full effect of the fire) to char it quickly. Better still, let it catch some live flame; that will crisp the fat cap up nicely. Leave to rest off the coals for 10 minutes. DM/TGIFood

Tony Jackman is Galliova Food Champion 2021. His book, foodSTUFF, is available in the DM Shop or, if sold out, directly from him. Buy it here

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks. Share your versions of his recipes with him on Instagram and he’ll see them and respond.

SUBSCRIBE to TGIFood here. Also visit the TGIFood platform, a repository of all of our food writing.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted