X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk .

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Buy us a Coffee
Become a Maverick Insider
UK Markets Roiled by BOE as 10-Year Yield Jumps to 2008...

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

UK Markets Roiled by BOE as 10-Year Yield Jumps to 2008 High

City workers walk near the Bank of England (BOE) in the City of London, UK, on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Traders are the most negative ever on the pounds prospects, even after the UK government scrapped one of its new tax policies, a sign it will take a bigger policy U-turn to restore credibility with markets.
By Bloomberg
12 Oct 2022
0

The selloff in long-maturity UK bonds picked up speed after the Bank of England damped hopes of more bond buying next week to help restore calm to a fragile market.

The yield on 10-year notes touched 4.64%, the highest since 2008. In 30-year debt, the rate surged above 5%, coming close to levels that just last month presaged the central bank’s intervention to stop the selloff from spiraling out of control.

Investors are concerned the withdrawal of BOE support will throw the market into further disarray, with pension funds calling for the measures to be extended. On Wednesday, the BOE was forced to reiterate that bond purchases will end this week, surprising some traders. The Financial Times also reported that officials had briefed bankers privately that they could extend the deadline.

“Anything is possible in the helter-skelter world of UK policy making,” said Kit Juckes, chief currency strategist at Societe Generale SA.

The pound strengthened 1%, bucking the overall risk-off mood in UK markets Wednesday.

UK bond yields are closing in on levels before BOE's initial intervention

Ever since Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng announced a vast package of unfunded tax cuts last month, UK market have been extremely volatile. Collateral calls from leveraged liability-driven investor strategies fueled disorderly trading in government bonds, particularly longer-dated and inflation-linked gilts.

In response, the BOE has made increasingly large interventions to protect financial stability. This week it expanded the amount of gilts it could buy in a given operation and expanded purchases to inflation-linked debt after a record selloff.

Even after Bailey’s firm words, some analysts say they’re sticking to their view that BOE will step in if market conditions don’t improve.

BOE Warns Households May Face Strain Similar to Pre-2008 Crisis

“Bailey’s words did sound harsh but from the BOE’s perspective they need to sound stern,” said Pooja Kumra, rates strategist at Toronto-Dominion Bank. “The BOE has been very receptive to markets. If chaos continues we doubt that they will run away.”

While the pound’s gains are coming off of a five-day losing streak, some traders pointed to a report from Politico about a potential deferral of government tax cuts and possibly a further windfall tax.

There’s “a lot of potential positive good news sentiment if Truss does a U-turn on corporate tax cuts, stamp duty,” said Jordan Rochester, a currency strategist at Nomura International Plc. “Macro factors are still pointing to a trend lower,” he added.

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted