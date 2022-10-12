X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk .

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Buy us a Coffee
Become a Maverick Insider
Saudi Arabia will face ‘consequences’ for OPEC+ cut

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Saudi Arabia will face ‘consequences’ for OPEC+ cut

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2018.
By Georgina
12 Oct 2022
0

US President Joe Biden said there would be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia over the decision by OPEC+ to slash production, a move the administration says will benefit Russia by propping up oil prices. 

“When the House and Senate gets back, they’re going to have to – there’s going to be some consequences for what they’ve done with Russia,” Biden said Tuesday in an interview with CNN.

OPEC+ last week announced plans to slash output by 2 million barrels a day. The move angered the White House and Congress and highlighted a widening split between the kingdom and the US. Lawmakers from both parties called for measures to punish Saudi Arabia.

Asked if it was time for the US to rethink its relationship with the Saudis, Biden said, “yes.” 

But he declined to detail what measures were on the table. “I’m not going to get into what I’d consider and what I have in mind. But there will be – there will be consequences,” he said.

Senate Foreign Relations Chair Robert Menendez, a Democrat, on Monday urged freezing all cooperation with Saudi Arabia, including arms sales. 

Lawmakers have also revived legislation that would allow the US government to sue members of OPEC for manipulating the energy market. But administration officials have conceded any legislative plan is unlikely to move until after the November midterms.

The Saudi decision was also a personal blow to Biden, who visited the country in July to urge higher production that could lower gas prices for Americans. But administration officials have since downplayed the connection. 

“Let’s get straight why I went,” Biden said on Tuesday, adding that the trip wasn’t “about oil” but rather about making clear that the US wasn’t “going to walk away from the Middle East”. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted