First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk .

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Buy us a Coffee
Become a Maverick Insider

What happens when the news doesn’t happen?

We know we’re not always the bearers of good news — apologies for that. We know that the seemingly endless reel of Daily Maverick investigations exposing all matters of crime and corruption can get you down. But what if we said these stories are actually holding the country together?

South Africa would be far worse off if the #GuptaLeaks had never happened or if Scorpio, our investigative unit, had never been established. Or if our journalists didn’t expose the failures of state departments.

Their job is not to simply report on what’s happened. It’s also to put a stop to what could happen. But we need our readers’ help to make sure we can keep shedding light on the criminal and the corrupt.

If you value knowing that we’re out here doing our jobs, please consider joining Maverick Insider for whatever amount you choose. One headline we don’t ever want to publish is the last headline we’ve seen too many news publications publish: “We’re closing”

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
Eldorado Park leaders look to ban hookah pipe sales in...

Defend Truth

COMMUNITY PROTEST

Eldorado Park leaders look to ban hookah pipe sales in the area

Eldorado Park, Gauteng, activist Dereleen James speaks to community members about violence in the area. (Photo: Supplied)
By Bheki C. Simelane
12 Oct 2022
0

Eldorado Park community leaders on Wednesday moved to ban hookah pipes in the area’s spaza shops.

Leaders of the Eldorado Park community, who have been camping in tents outside the Eldorado Park police station for 31 days in protest against gun violence and drug abuse in the area, on Wednesday announced a ban on hookah pipes.

“The ban will be effective on the 1st of November, but prior to the 1st of November, each and every shop will get a notification,” said Eldorado Park community leader Keith Duarte.

Buying a hookah pipe is not illegal but they are often used to smoke illicit substances.

eldorado park crime
One of many posters Eldorado Park, Gauteng, residents have been using to question high crime rates in their area. (Image: Supplied)

“We have a task team together with the SAPS and JMPD [Johannesburg Metro Police Department] that will go around the shops and make sure that they are not selling [hookah pipes] and if we find anything there, they will be fined,” Duarte said.

“The proposal came as a result of the rampant increase of minor children under the age of 18 using and misusing hookah pipes to smoke various substances, mainly dagga,” an earlier statement released by the community leadership on Wednesday said.

“This compromises their education, health and their ability to contribute positively to society. Rehabilitation centres have recorded an influx of minors from Eldorado Park abusing substances through the use of hookah pipes.

eldorado park campaign
The Eldorado Park, Gauteng, community has been using posters to draw attention to gun violence in the area. (Image: Supplied)

“Informal spaza shop owners are instructed to refrain from selling hookah pipes and their accessories, such as flavours, foil, coal, etc, as of the 1st of November. Failure to adhere will lead to the permanent closure of the non-compliant shops,” read the statement.

The newly elected Johannesburg mayor, Dada Morero, visited Eldorado Park with his MMCs.

“I have appointed 10 members of the Mayoral Committee [MMCs] who will work with the community. The MEC of health and the MMC of health and social development, Eunice Mgcina, will help us deal with those issues,” Morero said.  

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

He promised residents that the neglected local swimming pool, which some residents complained harboured criminal elements, would be demolished.

Eldorado Park has been battling violence and drugs for many years. The community escalated calls for safety after the murder of two youths in the area some weeks ago.

A few weeks ago, in an effort to amplify the call, a group of Eldorado Park resident and leaders gatecrashed an event commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Avalon Cemetery. The then mayor, Mpho Phalatse, was presiding over the event and visited Eldorado Park soon after.

She said: “The reality of the city is that we have huge backlogs. To give you an example, our infrastructure backlog in the city stands at R300-billion. I am giving you these figures just so you understand the scale of what we are dealing with.

eldorado park gun violence
The Eldorado Park, Gauteng, community has been using posters to draw attention to gun violence in the area. (Image: Supplied)

“This is just to say to you that as much as you are crying, other communities are also crying. We are going to need to tell each other the truth about what a mountain is standing before us. We are going to need to be patient with each other and hold hands.”

In the past few days, a number of Johannesburg leaders and former leaders, including ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, have visited the community camping at the Eldorado Park police station. Phalatse also returned to the area to welcome a councillor who rejoined the Democratic Alliance from the Patriotic Alliance.

Mayor Morero said that his MMCs would provide feedback to the community next Friday about progress on resolving their problems, and that feedback would be provided every week after that.

“Now we want to ask you to please give us time,” said Morero. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted