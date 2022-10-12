X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



Why register?

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk .

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Buy us a Coffee
Become a Maverick Insider
ECB’s Lagarde Says Euro Area Isn’t Currently in a Reces...

Business Maverick

Business Maverick

ECB’s Lagarde Says Euro Area Isn’t Currently in a Recession

Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), speaks during the Institute of International Finance (IIF) annual membership meeting in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. This year's conference theme is "The Search for Stability in an Era of Uncertainty, Realignment and Transformation."
By Bloomberg
12 Oct 2022
0

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the euro-area economy is still growing even as concerns over the outlook continue to mount in the face of surging energy costs. 

“Europe is not in recession,” Lagarde said Wednesday at an event in Washington, adding that “we never had such a positive employment situation.”

The ECB president’s assessment jars with that of economists. According to Bloomberg’s survey of forecasters, the euro zone will contract both in the current quarter and in the first three months of 2023.

Lagarde also said that wages — which are closely watched by central bankers — have so far avoided staging so-called second round effects that would threaten entrench elevated inflation for longer.

The German government said Wednesday that the energy crunch will probably trigger a contraction next year for the third time since the financial crisis, with output shrinking by 0.4%.

Dutch Governing Council member Klaas Knot said earlier on Bloomberg TV that the ECB needs at least two more “significant” interest-rate increases to reach a level that neither restricts nor stimulates the economy. Some officials have signaled a preference to repeat last month’s 75 basis-point increase when officials next decide on policy on Oct. 27.

Lagarde said rate increases are the ECB’s most effective tool at the moment, though she also confirmed that discussions about reducing the central bank’s balance sheet have started and will continue.

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted